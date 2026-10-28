Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues humanitarian efforts to support Gaza residents

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to provide humanitarian assistance to residents of the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 by operating community kitchens and bakeries to supply meals and bread to families in need.

Since 2024, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has intensified efforts to address the threat of famine facing Gaza residents by expanding support for community kitchens. A total of 20 kitchens were established across the Strip, producing around 6,000 meals daily, equivalent to 2.25 million meals annually.

In 2025, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 expanded its support for community kitchens, bringing their number to 40. These kitchens provide hot meals to residents of the Strip, with production reaching approximately 8 million meals annually by early 2026, to meet the population's food needs.

Between 2024 and 2026, relief teams operating under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 also stepped up bread distribution to families in displacement camps and shelters through 27 bakeries, alongside other community bakeries, with annual production reaching approximately 1.5 million packs of bread.