Saud bin Saqr witnesses signing of agreement, 10 MoUs to strengthen RAK-China cooperation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, concluded a six-day working visit to the People's Republic of China, during which he witnessed the signing of an agreement and 10 Memoranda of Understanding between entities in Ras Al Khaimah and their Chinese counterparts across several cities and provinces.

The visit concluded with the signing of an agreement between Ras Al Khaimah and Fujian Province to establish friendly relations and build partnerships across a variety of sectors.

Commenting on the agreement, H.H. Sheikh Saud said, “The friendship between Ras Al Khaimah and China is deeply rooted in history and revitalised by a shared vision for modern economic transformation. Signing this friendship agreement with Fujian Province cements a partnership rooted in mutual respect, shared ambition and centuries of maritime connection, which creates a formal foundation for our communities and enterprises to collaborate more closely.”

H.H. Sheikh Saud added, “Our engagements in China have reaffirmed that true progress stems from an enduring partnership. By aligning Chinese industrial and technological leadership with Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic location, vast manufacturing capabilities and abundant opportunities, all the while honouring our shared cultural heritage, we unlock sustainable progress for both of our peoples. We extend our warmest invitation to our partners in China to join us in Ras Al Khaimah as we collaborate, innovate and shape a prosperous future together.”

The agreement establishes a comprehensive framework for deeper economic, maritime and cultural ties between Ras Al Khaimah and Fujian Province, driving joint initiatives in green supply chains, port logistics, sustainable building materials and cultural exchange. The signing ceremony in Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian Province, was attended by senior provincial leadership and delegates from Ras Al Khaimah.

The friendship agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah by Mohammed Omran Al Shamsi, Special Advisor to H.H. Sheikh Saud, and on behalf of Fujian Province by Zhao Zenglian, Member of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial Committee.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Saud witnessed the signing of 10 MoUs between entities and establishments in Ras Al Khaimah and their Chinese counterparts.

During the first leg of the visit, in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, H.H. Sheikh Saud was present for the signing of a strategic MoU between the International Relations Office of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah and UBTECH Robotics, which establishes a framework to test, demonstrate and deploy humanoid robotic systems across industrial, commercial service, elderly care and cultural tourism scenarios in Ras Al Khaimah.

Other MoUs signed were between RAK Transport Authority and Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Centre (SUTPC); separate agreements involving Marjan Group and RAKBANK and the Bank of China (Dubai Branch).

The MoUs also included agreements between the International Relations Office and Phoenix New Media Information Technology; Marjan Group and the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC); Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RAK Chamber) and Tianhe Central Business District (Tianhe CBD); and RAK Chamber and the Bureau of China International SME Fair.

Further MoUs were signed between RAK Department of Antiquities & Museums and Sun Yat-sen University History Museum; and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Fujian Jihong Packaging Technology.

The Ras Al Khaimah delegation toured Shenzhen and Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, as well as Fuzhou in Fujian Province, from 18th to 23rd October 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Saud also visited the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys cultural district and Zheng He Historical Relics Exhibition Hall, a heritage landmark marking the starting point of Zheng He’s Maritime Silk Road voyages. During the stay in Fuzhou, the Ras Al Khaimah delegation engaged in multi-dimensional dialogues that extended beyond commercial investment to embrace shared cultural heritage and academic research.

Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Antiquities had previously highlighted the 13th-century Yuan Dynasty porcelain discovered in the Emirate, reaffirming the Maritime Silk Road trade routes that connected the ancient trading post of Julfar, the precursor to Ras Al Khaimah, with South China for centuries.

The journey began in Shenzhen with the RAK-China Business Conference, themed “Together Towards Shared Value”, alongside CEO matchmaking sessions that connected Chinese innovators in AI and future technologies with Ras Al Khaimah’s core economic bodies.

The delegation then travelled to Guangzhou for high-level meetings and the inauguration of Ras Al Khaimah’s first business consultancy in China, establishing a permanent bridge for trade and cultural exchange, before concluding the trip in Fuzhou.

The visit builds on the ongoing momentum, which includes April’s landmark MoUs with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China, as well as Ras Al Khaimah’s foundational 2024 collaboration agreement with Guangdong Province, supporting long-term cooperation within the growing partnership between the UAE and the People's Republic of China.

With a population of over 128.6 million people, Guangdong has the largest economy of any province in China, with a GDP of US$2 trillion (AED7.34 trillion) in 2025. It is a major manufacturing hub, with electronics, automotive, textiles, pharmaceuticals, high-tech industries, finance and real estate making up some of the key sectors.

Fujian Province, on China’s southeastern coast, has a population of 41.9 million people and recorded a GDP of US$897 billion (AED3.29 trillion) in 2025. The province has a strong manufacturing base, with key industries including electronic information, machinery and equipment, petrochemicals and advanced manufacturing, alongside a growing digital economy.