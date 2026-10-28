On Behalf of UAE President, Saeed Al Hajeri participates in Eighth GECF Summit in Moscow

MOSCOW, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, participated in the Eighth Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), held in Moscow, Russian Federation.

Hosted by Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, the Summit brought together heads of state and government and senior representatives of participating countries, marking the Forum’s twenty-fifth anniversary.

Saeed Al Hajeri highlighted the UAE’s strategic approach to meeting growing global energy demand, emphasising the importance of energy diversification, long-term investment and technological innovation in supporting economic growth and sustainable development.

In his address, he highlighted the UAE’s position as a reliable and responsible global energy partner, drawing on its experience in developing conventional energy resources while advancing renewable and peaceful nuclear energy, energy efficiency and emissions-reduction technologies.

He underscored the importance of natural gas in powering industries, supporting electricity generation and complementing renewable energy, particularly as artificial intelligence, data centres and advanced industries create new sources of demand. He also highlighted the role of sustained investment, innovation and constructive dialogue between producers and consumers in ensuring that global energy systems can support long-term economic growth.

The UAE’s broader approach seeks to advance energy reliability alongside emissions reduction, consistent with the objectives of the UAE Consensus adopted at COP28, including the global goals of tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030.

Al Hajeri also highlighted the interconnected role of energy, water and food in sustainable development, including the contribution of natural gas to fertiliser production and desalination. He highlighted the forthcoming 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and the Republic of Senegal in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December, as an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation, mobilise investment and accelerate practical solutions for sustainable water management.

The Eighth GECF Summit adopted the Moscow Declaration, which emphasised the importance of natural gas market stability, investment, technological advancement and international cooperation. The Declaration also recognised the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi within broader international efforts to advance integrated and sustainable water resources management.

The UAE’s participation underscored its significant role in global energy cooperation and its ability to combine energy production, diversification and innovation to support economic development. Through its engagement in international forums, the UAE draws on its experience and expertise to develop practical solutions for the evolving global energy landscape.