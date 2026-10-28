389 contestants qualify for final rounds of Sharjah Award for Quran and Sunnah

SHARJAH, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment is hosting the final rounds of the 29th Sharjah Award for Holy Quran and Sunnah at the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, with 389 contestants qualifying from the preliminary stages.

The 12-day competition reflects the Establishment's ongoing commitment to encouraging the memorisation of the Holy Quran, upholding the noble Prophetic Sunnah, nurturing talent in Quranic recitation, and strengthening younger generations’ connection with authentic Islamic values.

The final rounds include 210 female and 179 male contestants, with morning sessions allocated to female participants and evening sessions to male participants to facilitate the judging process and allow contestants to demonstrate their memorisation and recitation skills.

The competition unfolds in an atmosphere of faith and spirited rivalry, underscoring the award’s significance and its vital role in serving the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah.

The foundation views these competitions as an educational and spiritual milestone that transcends the mere pursuit of top rankings; they shape personalities rooted in the Quran, foster values of commitment, perseverance, and discipline, and strengthen the connection to the Book of Allah and the noble Sunnah of the Prophet.

In every edition, the foundation strives to refine its organisational and judging processes, enhancing the quality of the competitions to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for all participants. Notably, the inclusion of 18 external judges for the final rounds underscores this commitment, ensuring a competitive environment characterised by integrity, objectivity, and specialised evaluation.

The judging panels will continue their assessments according to the competition schedule, with results to be formally approved upon completion of the final rounds.