On sidelines of official visit to Canada, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Emirati students

OTTAWA, Canada, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met a number of Emirati students studying in Canada, on the sidelines of His Highness’ official visit to the country.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was briefed on their fields of specialisation and their academic and professional aspirations, and wished them continued success in their studies and future endeavours.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that investing in the education and training of Emirati youth, honing their skills and developing their capabilities in priority disciplines is a cornerstone of the UAE’s vision for the future, strengthening its global competitiveness and advancing its development across various sectors.

His Highness encouraged the students to make the most of the learning, research and training opportunities available to them in their host country, and to acquire advanced knowledge, expertise and skills to help develop innovative solutions that will serve society and contribute to the UAE’s progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also affirmed that Emirati students represent the UAE through their values, conduct and diligence, and encouraged them to embody their country’s authentic identity and its commitment to openness, tolerance and respect for cultural diversity.

The students expressed their gratitude and appreciation to His Highness for meeting them, taking an interest in their affairs and enquiring about their wellbeing.

They underlined that the leadership’s support and care motivate them to continue working diligently and striving for excellence, highlighting their aspirations to apply their knowledge and expertise in service of the UAE and contribute to its comprehensive development.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, the UAE Foreign Minister’s Envoy to Canada and Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Ghanem Sultan Alsuwaidi, Advisor of Security Affairs at the Crown Prince Court; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Abdulrahman Ali Almur Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Canada; and Hamad Salem Al Ketbi, Director-General of Crown Prince’s Protocol at the Crown Prince Court.