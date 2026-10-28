Dubai Chambers, DHL Express partner to support expansion of local companies into global markets

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, to support the expansion of local companies into global markets and enhance their international competitiveness.

The MoU aims to enhance local companies’ access to global markets and support the expansion of their export activities by providing logistics and commercial solutions that meet their needs, together with preferential shipping rates and services that facilitate their business operations.

Under the MoU, DHL Express will provide Dubai Chamber of Commerce members with preferential shipping rates and customised commercial packages tailored to the nature of their businesses and needs, together with promotional onboarding incentives. Services will also include international express shipping solutions, customs clearance support, shipment tracking capabilities, and cross-border trade advisory services.

The cooperation also encompasses DHL’s GoTrade Programme, which will be made available to SMEs within Dubai Chambers’ membership network through training programmes and capability-building activities. The areas of cooperation also extend to trade facilitation services and customs advisory support to facilitate the smooth cross-border movement of goods.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said, “We are committed to strengthening the capabilities of the local private sector to benefit from growth opportunities in global markets.

"We work to facilitate companies’ access to international markets and partners, while providing them with the tools and solutions required to efficiently address the requirements of cross-border trade. This contributes to enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of the local business community.”

Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director of DHL Express UAE, commented, “Dubai’s ambition to be a leading global trade hub depends on the ability of its businesses to compete and succeed internationally. At DHL Express, we see our role as more than connecting markets; we are enabling businesses to access new opportunities and accelerate their global growth.

"Our partnership with Dubai Chambers brings together our global reach, logistics expertise, and GoTrade programme to empower local businesses, strengthen their competitiveness, and contribute to the ambitions of Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda.”