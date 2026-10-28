IN^X Education signs 16 MoUs with local, international partners

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- IN^X Education, Capital H’s education and training arm, signed 16 new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with local and international educational institutions, technology companies, and professional organisations.

The move aims to expand partnerships in education, training, and future skills development, contributing to talent development and enhancing workforce readiness to meet evolving labour market requirements.

The MoUs were signed during IN^X Next 2026, an event organised by Capital H, the investment arm of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), on Monday under the theme “Future of Education, Skills, and Workforce Development”. The event was held under the patronage and in the presence of Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of Capital H, alongside leaders, experts, and decision-makers from the government, education, and business sectors.

Khalid Alhammadi, CEO of IN^X Education, said, “With the signing of 16 new MoUs, we continue to expand our partnership network, marking a strategic step towards building an integrated ecosystem that connects education with the needs of the labour market and its future requirements.”

Alhammadi continued, “Through these partnerships, we seek to bring together the expertise of academic institutions, business sectors, professional organisations, and specialised partners, and leverage it to develop educational and training programmes and solutions that keep pace with evolving skills and job requirements. This opens up broader opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange.”

Alhammadi added, “We look forward to translating this collaboration into tangible outcomes that enhance institutional efficiency and capacity for innovation and growth, while contributing to an education ecosystem that is more closely aligned with the needs of the economy and its future direction.”

IN^X Education signed 16 MoUs with specialised academic institutions, technology companies, and professional organisations. These include Harvard Business School Club of the GCC, Singularity University, Oracle, Pearson, Project Management Institute (PMI) – UAE Chapter, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), TÜV SÜD, Tetr College of Business, Open Innovation, Asuria, Efekta Education, and Altruistic AI.

The new partnerships also include SaveFast Training Academy, Mental, Gosu Academy, and Polynome. These agreements strengthen IN^X Education’s strategic partner network and expand opportunities for collaboration in developing education and training programmes and advancing professional skills.

The signing of these MoUs reflects IN^X Education’s strategic direction towards expanding its partnership network and combining global expertise with innovative solutions to develop educational, training, and research programmes aligned with institutional needs, national priorities, and labour market requirements in the UAE and the wider region.