Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Canada witness signing of CEPA

OTTAWA, Canada, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, have witnessed the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Canada, marking a new phase of economic partnership and cooperation, and providing an integrated framework to strengthen trade and investment flows between the two countries.

The agreement was signed as part of the official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to Canada.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, signed on behalf of the UAE, while the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Canada’s Minister of International Trade, signed on behalf of Canada, in the presence of ministers, senior officials, and trade and business leaders from both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that the signing of the CEPA between the UAE and Canada reflects the strength of bilateral relations and a shared commitment to their further advancement.

He affirmed that the UAE continues to work with Canada to build a long-term economic partnership that facilitates trade and investment, and creates new pathways for private-sector growth and innovation in both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled emphasised the importance of concluding the agreement between the UAE and Canada to support mutual trade, strengthen investment and open new avenues for cooperation in priority sectors, helping diversify economic opportunities, enhance the competitiveness of both economies and serve their shared interests.

The agreement establishes a comprehensive framework to strengthen bilateral economic ties by reducing or eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods, improving market access, streamlining customs procedures, facilitating trade in services, improving the investment environment and creating new pathways for cooperation between the business communities of both countries, following the completion of ratification procedures and the agreement’s entry into force.

The signing builds on the growing momentum in UAE-Canada economic relations. Bilateral non-oil trade reached C$5.9 billion, equivalent to approximately US$4.2 billion, in 2025, reflecting growth of 21 percent compared to 2024 and 19 percent compared to 2023.

During the first half of 2026, bilateral non-oil trade reached approximately C$2.85 billion, equivalent to US$2.03 billion, growing 19 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

Canada is the UAE’s third-largest trading partner in the Americas, while the UAE is Canada’s largest Arab trading partner.

The agreement also reinforces the strategic economic partnership between the two countries, complementing the UAE-Canada investment framework, valued at up to C$70 billion, equivalent to US$50 billion, announced during the visit of the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, to the UAE in November 2025.

The framework aims to accelerate bilateral cooperation across sectors including clean energy, mining, artificial intelligence, agri-food, aviation, space and infrastructure.

The agreement is expected to create significant opportunities for exporters, investors and entrepreneurs in both markets, support supply chain resilience and strengthen commercial connectivity between North America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. It will also provide businesses with greater certainty and stability, as well as improved access to two competitive, innovation-driven economies.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements programme is a key pillar of the UAE’s foreign trade agenda. Since its launch in September 2021, the programme has helped expand the UAE’s network of trading partners worldwide, reflecting the country’s commitment to open, rules-based trade.

Such commitment recognises the role of trade in supporting economic growth and diversification, and opens new avenues for private-sector institutions and companies to expand into promising markets.