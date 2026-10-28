UAE, Vietnam explore opportunities to advance government modernisation

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A UAE Government delegation visited the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in government modernisation, institutional performance, innovation and future readiness.

Organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office, the visit formed part of ongoing efforts by the two countries to strengthen government cooperation and exchange expertise. It aimed to identify opportunities to share successful government experiences, advance government development priorities, enhance institutional efficiency and strengthen readiness for the future.

The UAE delegation included Mohamed Bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Experience Exchange Affairs; Dr. Bader Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam; Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government; Amna Hassan Al Mahmoudi, Deputy Director of the International Initiatives Centre at the Ministry of Interior; and Saeed Al Falasi, Director of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

During the visit, the delegation met with Le Van Tuyen, Deputy Minister of Public Security; and Cao Huy, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs. The delegation also held engagements with representatives of Vietnam’s Government Cybersecurity Committee, the National Innovation Centre and the People’s Committee of Hanoi.

Mohamed Bin Taliah emphasised the UAE Government’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and sharing knowledge and successful government experiences to support government development and enhance readiness for future challenges.

“Our meetings with Vietnamese government officials focused on strengthening existing partnerships and exploring new avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They also provided an opportunity to share the UAE’s experience in advancing government performance through proactive approaches, institutional agility and a strong focus on future readiness,” Bin Taliah said.

The discussions explored opportunities to exchange expertise in public administration and government modernisation, including the development of government policies and procedures and approaches to enhancing institutional efficiency.

Particular emphasis was placed on sharing experiences in simplifying government procedures and eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy to improve service quality and deliver better experiences for people and businesses.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in digital government, human capital development and the application of AI to support decision-making and enhance service delivery. Discussions further explored opportunities to exchange expertise in cybersecurity, strengthen digital readiness and resilience, and share approaches to building a secure and sustainable digital ecosystem.

The delegation and Vietnamese officials also explored opportunities to exchange best practices in community safety and draw on innovative solutions and successful experiences in environmental protection and public safety, in line with the two countries’ national priorities and sustainable development objectives.

The visit builds on the strategic partnership in government modernisation launched by the UAE and Vietnam in October 2024. The partnership aims to facilitate the exchange of successful government experiences across key areas, including government services, capacity building, digital government, cybersecurity, and government performance.