Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Canada

OTTAWA, Canada, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded an official visit to Canada, reflecting both countries’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding their strategic partnership across areas of mutual interest.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended by Canada to His Highness and the accompanying delegation, and conveyed best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of Canada and its people.

During the visit, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi held talks with the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, on opportunities to develop joint projects and support mutual investments in priority sectors.

He also witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding and agreements, in addition to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Canada, supporting both countries’ development and economic priorities.