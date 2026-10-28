Zayed the Founder Day honours leader who placed people at heart of development: Abdulla Al Hamed

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA), said that the decision by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to designate 7th January as "Zayed the Founder Day", an annual national occasion honouring the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reflects the nation's gratitude to an exceptional leader who turned a dream into a nation, made unity a national mission, placed people at the heart of development and established giving as a guiding principle in nation-building.

Al Hamed said that Zayed the Founder Day carries profound national significance, going beyond commemorating an exceptional leader to reaffirming the foundations upon which the UAE was established and drawing inspiration from the vision that united seven emirates into one nation, bound by a common purpose, collective determination and shared aspirations.

He noted that the occasion's true significance lies in deepening younger generations' understanding of their nation's roots and introducing them to Sheikh Zayed's vision and leadership approach, which were founded on wisdom, tolerance, social cohesion and belief in people's ability to contribute to development.

He stressed that understanding the Founding Father's legacy is an enduring national responsibility that requires translating his values into everyday practices within families, schools and community institutions, inspiring young people to take initiative, pursue achievements and fulfil their responsibilities towards their country.

Al Hamed also emphasised the media's central role in preserving Sheikh Zayed's legacy and passing it on to future generations through credible and creative content that highlights his achievements and values in ways that resonate with young people.