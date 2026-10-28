ADQCC adopts guideline to standardise safe fumigation practices for stored food products

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC), represented by the Standards Technical Committee for Abu Dhabi Technical Standards, has adopted a guideline to standardise safe fumigation practices for stored food products, such as wheat, grains and flour, from pests and damage, to protect workers, enhance food safety and reduce health and environmental risks.

The guidelines establish a unified framework for fumigating stored food products, outlining the roles, responsibilities and technical requirements of relevant entities and facilities to improve operational efficiency and compliance with safety standards.

They also include requirements for safety, training, evacuation plans and gas monitoring, helping to reduce the risks associated with the use of fumigants that may be highly toxic and hazardous, and enhancing occupational health and environmental safety.

The guidelines aim to protect stored food products from pests and damage, while strengthening coordination among relevant entities through standardised technical requirements and procedures.

Fumigation is one of the methods used to control insects and pests that may affect food products during storage and compromise their quality, through the use of specialised fumigants.

Badr Khamis Al Shumaili, Executive Director of the Conformity and Standards Services Sector at ADQCC, said the guideline provides a clear reference that supports the application of legislative requirements and safe practices and strengthens integration among the relevant government entities, thereby safeguarding food safety and public health and protecting the strategic food reserve.

Dr. Faisal Al Ahbabi, Executive Director of the Communicable Diseases Sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said the guideline will help define the preventive and technical requirements for the use of fumigants, strengthen compliance with these requirements, and reduce the associated health, occupational and environmental risks. This will help safeguard the health of workers and the wider community while enhancing food safety and security.

The guideline was adopted during a meeting of the Standards Technical Committee for Abu Dhabi Technical Standards, chaired by Badr Al Shumaili to support safety, public health and food security in Abu Dhabi.