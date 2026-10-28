Khalifa University launches KU-MIRA to advance women’s scientific leadership

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology has launched KU-MIRA (Mentoring & Impact in Research & Academia), a new institutional initiative designed to advance women’s scientific and academic leadership across science, health, and engineering.

Women play a significant role in Khalifa University's academic and research community, representing 59 percent of undergraduate students, 44 percent of PhD students, 34 percent of researchers, and 19 percent of faculty. This strong foundation reflects the progress made in women's participation in higher education and provides an opportunity to further advance their scientific contributions, visibility, and leadership.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said, “The UAE has made significant investments in education, scientific capability, and the advancement of women, creating opportunities for talent to contribute to national development. KU-MIRA builds on this foundation by supporting women to excel in research and academia, expand their scientific influence, and assume greater leadership roles.”

Through this initiative, he said, Khalifa University is investing in the people and capabilities that will advance scientific discovery, strengthen the research ecosystem, and contribute to the UAE's innovation ambitions and knowledge-based economy.

KU-MIRA is structured around three complementary pillars: Producing Science, which aims to strengthen research productivity, academic progression, and scientific excellence; Amplifying Science, which seeks to elevate the visibility, recognition, and influence of women scientists; and Sustaining Scientists, which focuses on mentorship, professional networks, and institutional environments that enable long-term scientific careers and leadership.

KU-MIRA plans to establish a Khalifa University directory of women researchers, creating a dedicated resource to showcase their expertise, research contributions, and areas of specialisation.

The initiative will also introduce Women Shaping Science, a platform highlighting women scientists and academics whose work advances knowledge, addresses real-world challenges, and contributes to the development of future generations.

KU-MIRA will also adopt a phased approach, introduce activities, and establish measures to assess participation, research and teaching outcomes, academic progression, and institutional impact. This will help guide the initiative's development and support sustained progress over time.

KU-MIRA will be led by Dr. Maryam Khaleel Alhashmi, Associate Professor of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, as Founding Director. She will oversee the initiative’s implementation, working across the University to establish priorities, coordinate activities, and advance its objectives.

Through KU-MIRA, Khalifa University aims to cultivate scientific excellence, advance women’s leadership in research and academia, and strengthen the talent and capabilities that drive innovation, economic competitiveness, and the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.