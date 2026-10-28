19 UAE universities in QS Arab Region Rankings 2027

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strengthened its position as a leading regional hub for higher education, with 19 UAE universities featured in the QS Arab Region University Rankings 2027, including three institutions entering the rankings for the first time.

The latest edition of the rankings evaluated 322 universities across 20 higher education systems in the Arab region. UAE universities maintained a strong presence, with three institutions ranked among the region's top 10 and six among the top 20.

Khalifa University of Science and Technology achieved its highest-ever regional ranking, rising from third to second place in the Arab region, supported by improvements in academic reputation, employer reputation and citations per paper. United Arab Emirates University maintained its fifth-place position.

Abu Dhabi University climbed from 11th to ninth place, entering the Arab region's top 10 for the first time, driven by improvements in academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio and international research networks.

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah rose from 53rd to 48th place, securing a position among the region's top 50 universities.

Three UAE universities entered the rankings for the first time: Amity University Dubai, Liwa University and City University Ajman, further strengthening the representation of UAE higher education institutions across the region.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said, "The outstanding performance of UAE universities in the QS Arab Region Rankings reflects the progress of our higher education sector and the collective efforts of our academic institutions.

"We remain committed to enhancing the quality of educational outcomes, advancing scientific research and innovation, and ensuring that our graduates are equipped with the skills needed to contribute to building the UAE's future economy."

The rankings highlight the importance of strengthening the alignment of academic excellence and scientific research with labour market needs. These priorities are central to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research's Outcome-Based Evaluation Framework for higher education institutions, which aims to enhance institutional performance through measurable outcomes, including graduate employability, research impact and collaboration with economic sectors.