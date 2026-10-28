Reem Hospital, Yas Clinic sign MoU on specialised care, regenerative medicine, cell therapy

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Reem Hospital has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yas Clinic Khalifa City during the Future Health Summit in Abu Dhabi, establishing a framework for cooperation across specialised clinical services, physician expertise, medical innovation, and professional development.

Under the MoU, the two organisations will explore cooperation across three clinical areas, namely orthopedics, neuroscience, and dermatology, with a focus on regenerative medicine and cell therapy applications. The scope also covers clinical knowledge exchange, joint case discussions, sharing of physician expertise, professional training, and the development of coordinated patient care pathways between the two entities.

In regenerative medicine and cell therapy, the parties will assess potential clinical service models, research initiatives, and specialised training opportunities. Any activities in these areas will be subject to the required regulatory approvals and separate agreements.

Mubasher Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer at Yas Clinic Khalifa City, said, “The future of healthcare depends on strong collaboration between providers, bringing together complementary expertise to advance specialised care and improve patient outcomes. Through this partnership with Reem Hospital, we look forward to exploring opportunities for clinical knowledge exchange, multidisciplinary collaboration and professional development.”

Alaa Obeid, Chief Executive Officer at Reem Hospital, said, “This collaboration gives us a structured way to combine expertise, exchange knowledge, and explore new approaches to specialised healthcare. By working closely with Yas Clinic, we aim to identify opportunities that support clinical advancement and contribute to the continued development of high-quality medical services in Abu Dhabi.”