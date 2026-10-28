Hamdan Foundation, ICESCO announce three winners of fifth Hamdan–ICESCO Prize

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) have announced the winners of the fifth edition of the Hamdan–ICESCO Prize for Voluntary Development of Educational Facilities in the Islamic World, with three projects from Egypt, Guinea and Pakistan selected following the completion of the evaluation and judging process.

The winning projects are “Pioneering Models for Welcoming and Modern Schools”, submitted by the Integration of the Disabled Foundation for Community Development in Egypt; “International University of Guinea”, submitted by Dr. Mohammed Sekou Keita; and “Grand Asian University Sialkot”, submitted by Dr. Muhammad Islam in Pakistan.

The fifth edition received 16 entries from 11 countries, of which seven advanced to the judging stage, while nine were excluded for not meeting the eligibility requirements. The jury began its work on 22nd June 2026, with individual assessments continuing until 12th August, before concluding the process with the selection of the three winning projects.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, “The winning projects in the fifth edition reflect the diversity of initiatives responding to genuine educational needs within their communities, whether by supporting inclusive education, expanding access to higher education, or creating more inclusive and sustainable learning environments. This diversity underscores the importance of encouraging initiatives that combine a strong concept with practical impact and the capacity to deliver lasting change in the educational environment.”

He added, “The Hamdan–ICESCO Prize continues the mission initiated by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum to support efforts and initiatives that contribute to the development of educational facilities across the Islamic world. Our partnership with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization provides an important framework for exchanging expertise and outstanding practices and strengthening investment in education as a fundamental pillar of development and future-building.”

Awarded every two years, the Prize recognises three individuals or institutions that have contributed to the development of educational facilities in the Islamic world. It carries a total value of US$300,000, with each winner receiving US$100,000, in addition to the Prize trophy. The financial award is to be invested in developing the winning project or establishing new educational projects that support educational facilities.

The winning Egyptian project, “Pioneering Models for Welcoming and Modern Schools”, has made a significant contribution to inclusive education. Since its launch in 2013, it has supported the inclusion of 911 children with disabilities in public schools, contributed to the development and equipping of 200 schools across several Egyptian governorates, and trained 650 teachers in inclusive education strategies and the use of assistive tools. The project has also supported students in special education schools through assistive devices and technologies and the establishment of specialised technology laboratories for students who are blind.

The International University of Guinea, established by Dr. Mohammed Sekou Keita in 2019, aims to expand access to higher education in the Republic of Guinea through a model combining in-person and online learning, while aligning academic programmes with the needs of society and the labour market. The university operates as a private, non-profit endowment institution licensed by Guinea’s Ministry of Higher Education and offers undergraduate, master’s and doctoral programmes.

In Pakistan, Grand Asian University Sialkot, established in 2021, focuses on expanding access to higher education for young people, with particular emphasis on empowering girls and students from low-income families in less-developed areas. The project combines higher education with community development, sustainability and innovation.

The Hamdan–ICESCO Prize was launched in 2017 under the patronage of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in cooperation with ICESCO, to encourage and recognise voluntary initiatives and charitable efforts that contribute to the development of educational facilities across the Islamic world.

The Prize seeks to enhance educational environments, encourage and disseminate outstanding practices in the development of educational facilities, and promote the exchange of expertise and development practices in education, contributing to improved educational quality and scientific research across the Islamic world.