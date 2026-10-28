ADGM marks 11th anniversary, highlights Abu Dhabi's growing role in global economy

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, has emphasised that the strength of a financial centre lies not only in the capital it attracts, but also in the economic value its community creates, highlighting the importance of enabling businesses, supporting innovation and translating investment into tangible, sustainable value.

In a letter marking ADGM's 11th anniversary, Al Zaabi said the financial centre was established as part of a wider economic vision built on institutional strength, long-term investment and the conviction that capital must contribute to lasting economic prosperity.

He noted that Abu Dhabi's influence in the global economy extends beyond the scale of its investments to advancing industries, enabling businesses and building international partnerships that unlock new opportunities for growth. ADGM, he added, plays an important role in connecting global capital and expertise with opportunities across Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Al Zaabi explained that increasingly interconnected financial markets, rapid technological transformation and growing economic uncertainty have made institutional trust a decisive factor in market stability and sustainable growth.

He said the significance of the next generation of international financial centres would be determined not merely by their scale, but by their ability to enable businesses to grow, support innovation and translate investment into real economic value, ensuring their enduring relevance.

For ADGM, he added, this requires continued efforts to strengthen the foundations that have earned the confidence of its community, particularly the rule of law, regulatory certainty, independent institutions and the speed of doing business.

Al Zaabi stressed that ADGM's success is inseparable from that of its members. While its institutions provide the foundations, members' investments, expertise and enterprises give those foundations their economic purpose. He commended their contributions to strengthening the financial ecosystem, expanding Abu Dhabi's international connections and creating opportunities extending well beyond the financial centre.

He said ADGM's entry into its second decade renews its responsibility to build on its achievements, remain responsive to members' needs and aspirations, and ensure the financial centre continues to evolve alongside their businesses and global markets.

Al Zaabi added that this shared commitment is reflected in the theme of this year's Abu Dhabi Finance Week, scheduled for December, "The Capital Community: Powered by Partnerships", which underscores the belief that the future of finance will be shaped not by capital alone, but by the institutions, expertise and partnerships that put it to work and enhance its economic impact.

Looking ahead, he concluded, ADGM's responsibility extends beyond expanding the financial centre to strengthening the capabilities of its community and maximising the economic impact of what they build together, benefiting Abu Dhabi, its community and the wider global economy.