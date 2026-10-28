'Zayed the Founder Day' reinforces legacy of unity, giving: Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has affirmed that the decision by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to designate 7 January of each year as Zayed the Founder Day represents an important national milestone in preserving the legacy of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

His Highness noted that this national occasion honours the legacy of an exceptional leader who laid the foundations of the union, instilled the values of unity, solidarity, and generosity, and placed people at the heart of the nation’s development and progress for the UAE to become a global model of progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added that this day will serve as an important occasion to strengthen the presence of Sheikh Zayed’s values and authentic principles in the hearts of future generations, reinforce their connection to the nation’s history and national identity, and inspire them to follow the Founding Father’s approach, which is grounded in wisdom, hard work, dedication, and responsibility, and motivate them to continue the nation’s achievements and contribute to building its future.

His Highness reaffirmed the commitment to preserving Sheikh Zayed’s legacy, safeguarding the nation’s achievements, and continuing the journey of development and progress under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, so to the legacy of the Founder, to remain a source of inspiration for coming generations and ensure the UAE remains strong through its unity, unwavering in it values, and a leading nation thanks to its achievements and goal to confidently move forward towards a more prosperous future.