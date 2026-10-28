Emirates Red Crescent provides AED50 million in winter, medical aid to Gaza under UAE President's directives

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) is providing AED50 million worth of winter and medical aid, along with essential supplies, to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The assistance is being provided under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to alleviate the impact of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and meet the basic needs of affected families as winter approaches, in coordination with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The aid includes winter clothing, blankets, food parcels and shelter tents, alongside medicines and essential medical supplies, helping address urgent humanitarian needs and ease the suffering of the most affected families, particularly children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

The initiative builds on the UAE's long-standing humanitarian and relief efforts to support the Palestinian people, reflecting its established approach to responding to humanitarian crises and providing essential assistance to those affected, while helping ensure dignified living conditions amid the exceptional circumstances in Gaza.

Through this assistance, the ERC reaffirms its continued humanitarian commitment to the Palestinian people and its determination to strengthen relief operations in line with needs on the ground and humanitarian priorities, in coordination with the relevant entities under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, to ensure aid reaches those in need and achieves the greatest possible humanitarian impact.