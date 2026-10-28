Ammar bin Humaid opens Ajman 8th International Environment Conference

AJMAN, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, inaugurated the Ajman 8th International Environment Conference.

The conference brings together more than 40 speakers, including experts, researchers, specialists and decision-makers from within and beyond the UAE, alongside a distinguished group of institutions and entities concerned with sustainability and climate action.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi launched the Circular Economy Platform, a digital platform for managing the life cycle of recyclable resources, in cooperation with Al Serkal Company. H.H. also launched the Ajman 360 Sustainability Strategy, an integrated framework for environmental action in the emirate. The strategy is founded on four principal pillars: air quality and emissions, climate change, waste management and biodiversity. It supports the integration of environmental efforts and initiatives, enhances the efficient management of natural resources, and contributes to achieving sustainability and carbon neutrality objectives.

H.H. also received a briefing from five schools in the emirate that have demonstrated leading compliance with the Zero Carbon Schools standards: City American School, Zayed Al Ruqayeb Complex, Crown School, Habitat School and Ibn Taymiyyah School.

These schools, alongside more than 85 schools in Ajman, have applied positive standards aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of the educational environment, promoting environmental practices and developing an ecosystem that supports sustainability.

During the opening, H.H. affirmed that Ajman’s hosting of the conference in its eighth edition reflects the emirate’s commitment to continuing the development of its environmental work ecosystem, strengthening cooperation with scientific and research institutions and specialised entities, and benefiting from international experiences to innovate practical solutions to climate and environmental challenges.

H.H. noted that these efforts support the UAE’s direction towards sustainability and carbon neutrality while enhancing quality of life for current and future generations.

H.H. said that sustainability is a shared responsibility requiring integrated efforts, combined expertise, and a shift from setting objectives and strategies to implementing initiatives and projects that deliver tangible outcomes on the ground.

He added that the Ajman 8th International Environment Conference represents an important platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing successful experiences and strengthening partnerships that support environmental innovation and consolidate cities’ capacity to address climate challenges and adapt to future changes.

H.H. stated that the continuation of the conference through to its eighth edition reflects the importance of sustaining scientific dialogue and developing cooperation pathways in sustainability. It also demonstrates Ajman’s commitment to supporting high-quality initiatives that combine scientific research with practical application, contributing to sustainable solutions that serve people and the environment and strengthening the emirate’s position in the sustainable development journey.

The conference witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Ajman Municipality & Planning Department and Tribe Consulting concerning the production of energy from waste. The agreement will strengthen cooperation and the exchange of expertise and knowledge in environmental fields and support joint initiatives and projects that contribute to achieving sustainability objectives.

The memorandum was signed by Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, and James Cook, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The agreement stems from directions aimed at advancing environmental sustainability and embedding the principles of the circular economy, while recognising the importance of integrated efforts in adopting innovative solutions to benefit from waste and transform it into valuable resources. This supports environmental protection and enhances resource-use efficiency.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi honoured the winners of the third edition of the Humaid bin Rashid International Sustainability Award, which attracted around 450 entries from entities, institutions and countries. The level of participation reflects growing interest in scientific research, innovation and sustainable practices, as well as increased engagement in presenting initiatives and ideas that support environmental protection.

The recognition included winners across the Award’s categories, in appreciation of their contributions to environmental action, scientific research, institutional sustainability and innovation.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization, received the Environmental Personality Award. Dr Hadeel Al Shourji received the Best Research Award.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure won first place in the Sustainable Institutions category in recognition of making sustainability an integral part of its practices, embedding environmental awareness within its institutional environment and achieving accomplishments that support sustainability and the environment. The recognition was received by Engineer Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs.

Student Layan Abdullah also received the Innovative Ideas Award. Honouring the winners reflects Ajman’s commitment to supporting scientific talent and distinguished initiatives, encouraging institutions to adopt green practices, and strengthening the role of research and innovation in developing solutions responsive to environmental and climate challenges.

H.H. also honoured the conference’s principal sponsors for their contribution to its success and their active role: Al-Futtaim, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), and Ajman Sewerage.

In appreciation of the significant role played by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and its ongoing efforts to protect the environment and advance sustainability, H.H. honoured the Ministry, represented by Mohammed Saeed Sultan Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry.

As an expression of sincere appreciation for wise leadership that supports, motivates and encourages, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, presented an appreciation shield in honour of the event’s Patron, in recognition of the generous patronage and continued support for conferences that advance sustainable development in the Emirate of Ajman.

For his part, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed that the conference represents an opportunity to advance environmental work by bringing together international expertise, scientific research and modern applications. He noted that the current stage requires a focus on implementable solutions and stronger partnerships that enable knowledge exchange and the development of projects with sustainable impact.

He said that environmental and climate challenges have become increasingly interconnected, requiring the development of working methods and enhanced integration among government entities, universities, scientific research centres and the private sector. This, he explained, highlights the importance of the Ajman 8th International Environment Conference as a platform for dialogue, experience-sharing and discussing solutions that can be employed in urban development, more efficient resource use and emissions reduction.

Dr Engineer Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at Ajman Municipality & Planning Department and Chairman of the conference’s Higher Committee, said in his address: “Today, we gather at a leading forum that brings together government entities, academic institutions and the private sector to focus on practical solutions and applications that can be developed, and to connect scientific research and environmental policies with initiatives that contribute to reducing carbon emissions, enhancing resource-use efficiency and raising cities’ readiness to address climate change and environmental risks.”

He expressed his pride in the participation of a distinguished group of expert speakers, researchers and specialists in a scientific programme addressing five key themes: climate change adaptation, nature-based urban solutions, sustainable urban development, low-carbon planning, and green infrastructure and renewable energy.

The programme also examines the role of artificial intelligence in environmental governance and monitoring, as well as the importance of strengthening climate resilience, reducing risks and enhancing cities’ readiness to face future challenges.

The Ajman 8th International Environment Conference continues over two days through scientific sessions, panel discussions and specialised workshops, with the participation of experts, researchers and specialists from multiple sectors. It aims to strengthen scientific cooperation, exchange experiences and develop practical solutions to environmental and climate challenges.

Through its scientific programme and diverse participation, the conference underscores the importance of moving from commitments to implementation and employing scientific research, innovation and advanced technologies to develop environmental practices. This enhances sustainability and climate resilience and supports the UAE’s and Ajman’s efforts to build a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Organised by Ajman Municipality & Planning Department on 28 - 29 October at the Sheikh Zayed Centre for Conferences and Exhibitions at Ajman University, the conference is held under the theme: “From Commitment to Implementation: Towards Sustainability, Enhanced Climate Resilience and Carbon Neutrality.”

The opening was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism, Culture & Media - Ajman; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department; Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council; Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Digital Department; Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Ajman Citizens Affairs Office; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.