UAE, Vietnam hold third round of political consultations in Hanoi

HANOI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam held the third round of political consultations in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi. The meeting was co-chaired by Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, and Nguyen Minh Hang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Both sides reaffirmed the strong and growing ties between the UAE and Vietnam, underpinned by mutual trust, shared interests, and longstanding friendship. They highlighted the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership in October 2024 as a significant milestone and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening cooperation through regular high-level engagements.

Both sides also welcomed the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), emphasising the importance of its effective implementation to further enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The discussions explored opportunities to deepen cooperation across priority sectors, including trade, investment, renewable energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and food security. Both sides underscored their commitment to delivering tangible outcomes under the Comprehensive Partnership that support economic growth, sustainable development, and mutual prosperity. They further emphasised the importance of strengthening coordination in regional and multilateral forums, including through the United Nations, ASEAN and BRICS.

The delegations exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting regional and international peace, security, and stability, underscoring the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law. Prior to the political consultations, H.E. Omran Sharaf met with senior representatives of several leading Vietnamese businesses, including VinFast and Viettel, to explore opportunities for cooperation.

Omran Sharaf was accompanied by Bader Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam, along with representatives from relevant UAE entities.