UAE Codes Day kicks off tomorrow to advance future skills, foster culture of coding across society

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE will celebrate UAE Codes Day tomorrow, Thursday, 29 October, reaffirming the nation's commitment to building a future-ready society, fostering a culture of coding and innovation, and strengthening its position as a global hub for advanced technology and the digital economy, in line with the vision of its leadership.

UAE Codes Day 2026 will feature the launch of several initiatives, educational activities and interactive experiences, organised in collaboration with various entities. The activities aim to make coding and artificial intelligence accessible to people from all walks of life, encouraging them to explore the potential of emerging technologies and develop innovative solutions that address societal needs and future challenges.

UAE Codes Day, which was recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as the International Day of Programming in November 2023 following a proposal by the UAE, reflects the nation's commitment to developing national talent in digital fields and strengthening collaboration between government entities, the private sector and educational institutions. These efforts support the development of a knowledge- and innovation-driven digital economy while reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for advanced technology.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, emphasised that UAE Codes Day embodies a forward-looking leadership vision and a national approach to equipping society with digital knowledge and skills. He noted that the initiative seeks to transform technology from a specialised field into an integral part of society's culture, unlocking creative potential and encouraging broader participation in the nation's development journey.

He stated that the UAE believes in investing in people as the driving force behind shaping the future. He highlighted that the nation's ambition goes beyond enabling future generations to keep pace with technological advancements. It is about empowering them to lead innovation, shape future transformations and build a society with the knowledge and capabilities to develop technology and harness its potential to turn challenges into opportunities and ideas into achievements.

In October 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed that 29 October be designated as UAE Codes Day, an annual national occasion celebrating coding.

The date commemorates two significant milestones in the UAE's digital transformation journey: the launch of the region's first e-Government initiative on 29 October 2001, and the announcement of Dubai Internet City on the same date in 1999. Both milestones laid the foundations for digital transformation across the region and accelerated the UAE's transition towards a technology- and innovation-driven nation.

In November 2023, UNESCO adopted the UAE's proposal to designate 29 October as the International Day of Programming, marking international recognition of the country's leadership in coding and technology and reaffirming its position as a global destination for exceptional talent and creative minds.