Nahyan bin Mubarak honours UAE healthcare leaders at 6th Annual Health Awards 2026

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today honoured outstanding healthcare professionals, specialists and institutions in the United Arab Emirates at the sixth Annual Health Awards 2026. Held under Sheikh Nahyan’s patronage at Grand Hyatt Dubai, the ceremony brought together 1,000 guests, including dignitaries, leaders and representatives from the public and private healthcare sectors.

This year’s awards covered more than 50 categories spanning clinical excellence, surgical innovation, public health, wellness leadership, healthcare education, research and patient care. The ceremony also recognised 15 outstanding UAE nationals for their contributions and growing role in shaping the country’s healthcare system.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan said: “I am pleased to be with you this morning for the presentation of the Annual HEALTH Awards. I thank Dr. Thumbay Moideen and the HEALTH team for organising this important occasion.”

Sheikh Nahyan added: “Now in their sixth cycle, these awards recognise the individuals and institutions whose skill, innovation, and dedication strengthen healthcare in the United Arab Emirates. They remind us that behind every advance in healthcare are people and institutions committed to protecting the lives of others and promoting the wellbeing of society.”

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed: “Under the wise leadership of His Highness the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates places the health and wellbeing of its people among its highest priorities. Thanks to His Highness’s leadership and guidance, we have a healthcare system that is built on rigorous standards for excellence, openness to innovation, and care for every individual and every community.”

Sheikh Nahyan added: “Here in Dubai, we also recognise the far-sighted leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and his commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare.”

Sheikh Nahyan said: “Our national ambition in the United Arab Emirates is to have a healthcare system in which knowledge, innovation, compassion, and respect for human dignity come together in the service of every person. The men, women, and institutions we honour today embody these values. They have demonstrated skill, sound judgment, initiative, and dedication. Above all, they have placed the patient at the centre of their work.”

Highlighting the diversity of the country’s healthcare workforce, Sheikh Nahyan said: “As I look at today’s award winners, I am reminded of something important about our country. Men and women of many nationalities work side by side in our healthcare institutions. They bring different languages, cultures, experiences, and traditions, yet they are united by a common purpose: the wellbeing of the patient and the health of society.”

Sheikh Nahyan added: “In healthcare, tolerance and coexistence are not abstract principles. They are lived every day—in the doctor who treats every patient with dignity, the nurse who comforts a family from another culture, and teams consisting of many nationalities working together for a common human purpose. This is tolerance and coexistence in daily practice, and I am delighted to see these values honoured here today.”

Recognising the UAE nationals receiving awards, Sheikh Nahyan said: “I would like to recognise the fifteen UAE nationals who receive this year’s Special Awards. Their achievements confirm the growing strength of Emirati talent in one of the most demanding professions. They carry forward the values of service and responsibility that define our national identity. I hope many young Emiratis will follow their example and choose careers in medicine and the health sciences. Their recognition also honours the families, mentors, and institutions that trained and supported them.”

Addressing the role of families in promoting health and supporting healthcare professionals, Sheikh Nahyan said: “This is the Year of the Family in the United Arab Emirates, and that theme has particular meaning for healthcare. Good health begins at home. Families teach children healthy habits, care for their elders, and support one another through illness and recovery. Families also stand behind our healthcare professionals, accepting the long hours, night shifts, and missed occasions that often accompany a life devoted to caring for others.”

Sheikh Nahyan added: “To the families of today’s winners, I say thank you. Your support helped make these achievements possible.”

Turning to technological advances in healthcare, Sheikh Nahyan said: “We also meet at a time of remarkable technological change. Artificial intelligence, for example, is helping clinicians detect disease, is supporting medical research, and is creating new possibilities for better healthcare.”

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed: “The United Arab Emirates embraces these emerging tools with ambition and responsibility. Technology can enhance medical knowledge, but it cannot replace compassion, ethical judgement, accountability, or the trust between patient and healthcare provider. As technology becomes more powerful, these human qualities become even more important. The winners we celebrate today remind us that technology delivers its greatest value in skilled and ethical hands.”

Thanking and congratulating the winners, Sheikh Nahyan said: “To every award winner, I say thank you. I offer my warmest congratulations. Your achievements honour you, your families, your institutions, and our country. I encourage you to share your knowledge and continue raising the standard of healthcare in the United Arab Emirates.”

Sheikh Nahyan concluded: “I thank Dr. Thumbay Moideen once again for his commitment to these awards, and I thank all of you for your dedication to the health and wellbeing of our society. I wish you continued success. Thank you.”

Global consultancy Knight Frank served as Knowledge Partner, conducting an independent, audited, merit-based evaluation of every nomination alongside a jury of senior clinicians, academics and industry leaders. The evaluation was guided by a fundamental principle: “A Health Award cannot be bought or influenced. It must be earned.”

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group and Founder and Publisher of Health Magazine, said: “Health Magazine was our first title in 1999, and the Health Awards grew out of it. Today Thumbay Media is the largest magazine publisher in the Northern Emirates, with five titles: Health, Living Gulf, Gulf Pets & Vets, Gulf Education and, coming soon, Gulf Culinary and Hospitality. I thank His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for his continued patronage and congratulate every winner.”

The ceremony was organised by Health Magazine, the flagship title of Thumbay Media, part of Thumbay Group, to celebrate the contributions of doctors, nurses, researchers, administrators and outstanding institutions to raising healthcare standards across the UAE and the wider GCC. Winners will receive extensive coverage across Thumbay Media’s print, digital, television and social channels, strengthening their regional visibility, highlighting their contributions to healthcare and extending the impact of the recognition beyond the ceremony.

The Annual Health Awards 2026 were supported by Main Sponsors Modern Pharmacy, MPC (Modern Pharmaceutical Company), Thumbay Pharmacy, Thumbay and City Pharmaceutical Co., with Knight Frank as Knowledge Partner. The event was organised by Thumbay Media.