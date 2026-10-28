Latifa bint Mohammed to lead UAE delegation to South Korea tomorrow

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will begin a visit to the brotherly Republic of Korea tomorrow, leading a high-level delegation of government leaders and officials.

The visit will explore opportunities to deepen cooperation and knowledge exchange and learn from experiences across sectors shaping the future of both countries.

Building on the strong relations and strategic partnership between the UAE and South Korea, the visit reflects a shared commitment to expanding economic, trade, technological and cultural ties. It will provide opportunities to share expertise, strengthen institutional relationships, and explore how collaboration can support development and enrich people’s lives.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa and the delegation will meet senior officials, decision makers and business leaders, alongside visits to leading institutions and companies. Discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation across culture and the creative industries, the digital economy, healthcare, education, innovation, entrepreneurship, urban planning and economic development.

The visit forms part of Dubai’s efforts to build lasting international partnerships and learn from global experiences. Through engagement with public and private institutions and innovation hubs, it aims to strengthen Dubai’s competitiveness and readiness for economic and technological change, while opening new opportunities for collaboration and sustainable growth.