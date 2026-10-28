Sultan bin Ahmed opens Global Children and Youth Film Congress

SHARJAH, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the second Global Children and Youth Film Congress on Wednesday morning as part of the 13th Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF), which is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council (SFCC).

Hosted at Sharjah’s House of Wisdom, the congress brings together a distinguished group of filmmakers, experts and specialists from around the world to discuss the future of cinema for children and youth, the challenges facing content creation and film production in the Arab world, and opportunities to exchange expertise on developing the sector. Discussions also explore how modern technologies can support emerging talent and enhance the presence of films that contribute to raising awareness among younger generations.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, the Director General of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators and Director of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF), delivered a speech in which she noted that the second edition of the congress embodies the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council . She highlighted their commitment to investing in people, nurturing children and young people, reinforcing the role of culture and the arts in broadening their knowledge and developing their skills, and providing an inspiring environment that enables them to discover their abilities and develop their potential.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi added: “Their close follow-up, sound guidance and continuous support motivate us to continue our dedicated efforts and take pride in our achievements, build on the successes accomplished, and move forward towards broader horizons of excellence and creativity. This will enhance the festival’s standing and strengthen its presence on the global film scene, while opening wider horizons for cinematic creativity among younger generations.”

The Director of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth noted that this year’s congress focuses on three key themes, grounded in the premise that cinema is not merely a form of entertainment but an influential tool for raising awareness and enriching the experiences of children and young people. The themes address the role of storytelling in strengthening family bonds, reinforcing culture and identity, and advancing communities; encouraging the production of responsible content that meets the needs and aspirations of younger generations; and building a more inclusive film industry that provides people with disabilities with genuine opportunities to express their perspectives and showcase their abilities in cinema.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi concluded her speech by noting that the congress aims to turn the exchange of ideas into practical partnerships that create a lasting impact on the future of cinema for children and young people, while giving every child and young person the opportunity to find their voice, tell their story and play a part in shaping that future.

H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah attended a discussion session titled “Strengthening Family Bonds Through Storytelling”, featuring Nahla Hamdan, Deputy Director of the Child Safety Organization; Rashid Humaid Sahoo, Director of Operations at Sharjah Media City (Shams); and Arwa Al Maeeini, Director of Family Formation and Growth at the Ministry of Family.

The participants in the session, moderated by Khalid Nasser Al Raeesi, discussed the impact of film and digital content on the behaviour of children and young people, the challenges families face in guiding them towards age-appropriate productions, and the importance of coordinated efforts among child-focused organisations, the media sector and filmmakers to provide meaningful content that takes into account the age-specific characteristics of younger generations. They also highlighted the need to strike a balance between protecting children and young people from negative influences and encouraging them to learn and explore.

Nahla Hamdan highlighted the challenges families face in protecting their children from inappropriate digital content, the importance of guiding them towards age-appropriate options, and developing their ability to distinguish between beneficial content and material that may pose risks to them. She also addressed filmmakers’ responsibility to tackle issues related to bullying, mental health and digital safety in ways that take into account children’s age and psychological development, combining engaging storytelling with educational value. She stressed the importance of ensuring that produced content promotes cultural identity and a sense of belonging in a positive manner.

Rashid Sahoo highlighted the important role of the media in supporting creative talent, discussing Sharjah Media City (Shams)’s experience in encouraging the production of films that reflect Emirati identity and family values. He also emphasised the importance of leveraging production capabilities and institutional partnerships to develop works that combine entertainment and knowledge.

Arwa Al Maeeni highlighted the role of films and storytelling in opening up dialogue between parents and children on social issues and the challenges facing younger generations. She stressed the importance of selecting productions that encourage discussion and the exchange of perspectives within families. She also discussed the role of Emirati cinema in presenting stories drawn from everyday life and community experiences, striking a balance between openness to global cultures and preserving local values and traditions.

The opening ceremony was attended alongside H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah by Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, the Director General of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators and Director of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF); Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Rashid Abdullah Al Owais, Director General of Sharjah Media City (Shams); and Alya Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, as well as a number of senior officials and leading figures in the film industry.