S&P Global Ratings assigns ‘A’ long-term issuer credit rating with stable outlook to Arab Authority for Investment & Food Security

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- S&P Global Ratings has assigned the Arab Authority for Investment and Food Security (MAYR), formerly known as the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development, an ‘A’ long-term issuer credit rating with a stable outlook, marking the first time the Authority has received a credit rating from the agency. The rating was assigned on October 19, 2026.

The rating marks an important milestone in MAYR’s institutional development. It reflects S&P Global Ratings’ assessment of the Authority’s enterprise risk profile as adequate and its financial risk profile as strong, taking into account several factors, including very strong liquidity coverage, a conservative funding profile primarily based on shareholder funding, and established relationships with its shareholders and the support they provide.

The stable outlook reflects S&P Global Ratings’ expectation that MAYR will maintain steady levels of capitalisation as its balance sheet expands and it continues to benefit from shareholder support.

Commenting on the rating, Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of the Arab Authority for Investment and Food Security (MAYR), said, "Achieving an ‘A’ credit rating with a stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings marks an important milestone in the Authority’s institutional journey. It underscores the importance of continuing to strengthen our financial framework and enhance our governance and risk management practices in line with international best practices.

“We view this rating as an institutional responsibility that reinforces our commitment to financial discipline, strengthens the confidence of our partners, and supports the development of our relationships with regional and international financial and investment institutions.

“The Authority will continue to focus on efficient capital allocation, the development of its investment portfolio, and mobilising investment that contributes to sustainable food security across Arab countries, while creating lasting economic and development value for its member states."

The report highlights MAYR’s specialised investment mandate, which involves providing long-term capital to companies operating in sectors related to food security. Its investment model enables the Authority to support activities that may have more limited access to commercial financing, given their risk profiles, investment horizons and development needs.

The report also outlines MAYR’s investment pipeline for 2026–2028, which focuses on geographic diversification and expanding the Authority’s presence across Arab countries. Priority investments span crop and animal production, agri-manufacturing, microfinance and fisheries. The Authority also aims to mobilise additional financing from development finance institutions and the private sector.

The rating comes amid the institutional transformation MAYR has undertaken since 2024, including the development of its new institutional identity, the restructuring of its operations and governance frameworks, and enhancements to its risk and portfolio management practices.

MAYR’s new institutional identity reflects a comprehensive investment approach to food security, recognising the interconnected roles of investment, productive capacity and value chains. Its scope extends beyond agricultural production to encompass companies and sectors associated with food security, including crop and animal production, food processing and activities that support the broader food security ecosystem.

Through its investments and partnerships, MAYR continues to support sustainable food security across Arab countries, strengthen the role of long-term investment in developing productive capacity and value chains, and contribute to mobilising financial resources that generate sustainable economic and development outcomes for its member states.