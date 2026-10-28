Mohammed Al Sharqi meets Lemi Ponifasio, stresses theatre’s cultural role

FUJAIRAH, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has met internationally renowned artist and theatre director Lemi Ponifasio at Al Rumailah Palace, on the sidelines of a discussion titled "Theatre: A Bridge Between Memory, Identity and Cultures", which Ponifasio presented at the Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi Majlis.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of theatre and performing arts in preserving cultural memory, strengthening identity and fostering dialogue and communication among peoples. He highlighted theatre's role in drawing inspiration from human heritage and presenting it through contemporary creative perspectives.

He also highlighted the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for cultural and artistic initiatives and the development of the creative sector, contributing to Fujairah's position as a destination for culture and the arts regionally and internationally.

The meeting explored Ponifasio's artistic experience in using theatre, performing arts and visual arts to examine cultural memory and the identities of peoples, as well as the role of the arts in promoting mutual understanding and building bridges between cultures and civilisations.

Ponifasio expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for the warm reception, commending his support for culture and the arts and the role of the Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi Majlis in organising discussions that showcase international creative experiences and enrich cultural and intellectual exchange.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Chen Zhongwen, Director-General of the International Theatre Institute (ITI).