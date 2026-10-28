Ajman Department of Finance awarded four international innovation certifications; six employees earn “Innovator” certificates

AJMAN, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Department of Finance has been awarded four international certifications from the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) for four of its innovative projects and initiatives.

Six of its employees have also earned “Innovator” certificates, in recognition of their contributions to developing ideas and transforming them into projects and initiatives with tangible impact.

The achievement forms part of the department's efforts to develop its innovation ecosystem in line with international standards and establish innovation as a fundamental pillar of institutional excellence while improving the efficiency of government operations.

The four certified projects are the Project and Initiative Portfolio Management Project, the Tax Reporting Management Project, Ajman’s Tawreed Government Procurement Platform, and the “Future Leaders” Platform.

These projects represent practical models for employing innovation to develop government processes and services, simplify procedures, strengthen institutional integration, develop employee capabilities, and prepare future leaders.

Six department employees also received Innovator certificates in recognition of their role in proposing innovative ideas, developing them and transforming them into implementable initiatives. This reflects the Department’s commitment to empowering talent and encouraging its participation in developing working methods and creating innovative solutions to institutional challenges.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Ajman Department of Finance, affirmed that the Department’s receipt of these international certifications and the recognition of its innovative employees reflect its success in building an institutional ecosystem that makes innovation a key driver for enhancing performance and achieving tangible results.

He said: “This achievement is the outcome of sustained institutional efforts to embed a culture of innovation, empower talent and provide a work environment that stimulates creativity and transforms high-quality ideas into projects and initiatives that contribute to improving the quality of government performance and anticipating future requirements.”

He added: “We believe that innovation is not measured by the number of ideas proposed, but by the tangible impact they create in developing services and processes and enhancing institutional efficiency.”

He noted that the international recognition received by the Department’s projects and employees provides further motivation to continue adopting leading international practices in innovation management, strengthening integrated work, and developing more efficient and agile solutions. This supports Ajman Government’s direction towards leadership and contributes to creating sustainable value for customers, partners and the community.

He affirmed that the Department continues to invest in ideas and talent and develop solutions that respond to changing challenges, enhancing its ability to advance the efficiency of government financial operations and support Ajman Government’s journey of excellence.