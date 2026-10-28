RTA holds behavioural science townhall to boost mobility, quality of life

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), represented by its Executive Affairs Sector, organised an introductory townhall on behavioural science in collaboration with the Behavioural Science Group. The forum aimed to raise awareness of this growing field and highlight its role in shaping the future of mobility and enhancing quality of life in Dubai.

The townhall forms part of RTA’s efforts to foster a culture of innovation and evidence-based decision-making by familiarising employees with behavioural science concepts and practices and to apply these insights when designing policies, services and operational initiatives, thereby enhancing their efficiency, effectiveness and positive impact on society.

The session explored principles of behavioural science and its key applications in governments and leading organisations worldwide, while highlighting how behavioural insights can deepen understanding of how individuals make decisions, encourage positive behaviours, improve customer experience and enhance the effectiveness of public policies and services.

The forum also featured practical examples and case studies demonstrating how behavioural science has been applied to address challenges in transport, urban planning, sustainability and customer engagement. As a result, participants gained insight into the field’s potential and its role in developing more efficient solutions better suited to users’ needs.

Moaza Saeed Al Marri, CEO of Executive Affairs Sector at RTA, said, "RTA is committed to adopting best practices and innovative approaches that help develop smarter, more effective services responsive to the needs of the community. Behavioural science is one of the modern tools that enable organisations to understand the factors influencing people’s behaviour and decisions, enabling the designing of policies and initiatives that are better equipped to achieve their intended outcomes, enhance quality of life and support Dubai’s future objectives.”

She added: “This forum marks a significant step towards a shared understanding of behavioural science across RTA and highlighting its broad potential to support various areas of our work, from policy and service development to the enhancement of operational processes and customer experience. We look forward to encouraging employees to embrace this approach and explore opportunities to make a positive, lasting impact in their daily work.”

Al Marri emphasised that adopting behavioural science methodologies aligns with RTA’s efforts to foster a culture of innovation, strengthen corporate agility and embed data-driven insight into decision-making. She noted that the success of any modern mobility system relies not only on infrastructure and advanced technologies but also on a deep understanding of people’s needs, behaviours and expectations.

“As the role of smart technologies in the mobility sector grows, so does the importance of understanding the human dimension of how these solutions and services are used. True innovation is achieved when policies and services are designed around people’s needs and behaviours, making behavioural science an essential complement to our efforts to build a more efficient, sustainable and human-centred mobility system.”

The forum provided an interactive platform for RTA employees and specialists from the Behavioural Science Group to exchange knowledge and expertise. Participants explored opportunities to apply behavioural insights in support of RTA’s strategic and operational priorities, while delving into the potential of behavioural science in enhancing the efficiency of existing and future programmes and initiatives.

Through this initiative, RTA aims to embed behavioural science concepts within its corporate innovation framework and broaden awareness of their importance, paving the way for future initiatives that enhance service performance, raise customer satisfaction, encourage positive behaviours and support Dubai’s sustainability and quality-of-life objectives.

The forum marks a starting point for the wider application of behavioural science across RTA’s corporate practices, supporting its vision of leadership in sustainable and smart mobility while reinforcing Dubai’s standing as a leading global city in delivering human-centred, future-orientated services and projects.