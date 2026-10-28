Ras Al Khaimah Economic Development Department conducts 11,639 inspections in Q3/26

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development conducted 11,639 inspections of commercial establishments across the emirate in the third quarter of 2026 to ensure compliance with regulations and approved requirements, promote market stability and safeguard the business environment.

The inspections revealed a compliance rate of 85% among commercial establishments, reflecting the effectiveness of the department's inspection and awareness efforts in promoting regulatory compliance and sound business practices.

The department continues to develop its commercial inspection system and conduct awareness campaigns targeting business licence holders to familiarise them with the laws and regulations governing economic activities and reduce violations, helping create a regulated and sustainable business environment that supports economic growth in the emirate.

Faisal Abdullah Alioun, Director of the Commercial Control and Protection Department, reaffirmed the department's commitment to intensifying inspections and awareness campaigns to strengthen compliance with market regulations and uphold transparency and fairness in commercial transactions.

He said combining field inspections with continuous awareness efforts helps improve compliance among commercial establishments and strengthen their responsibility towards consumers, supporting the sustainability of economic activities and reinforcing confidence in the emirate's markets.