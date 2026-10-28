UAE presents its nuclear energy journey at IAEA’s International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power

INCHEON, South Korea, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the United Arab Emirates, headed by Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), is visiting the Republic of Korea from 25 to 30 October 2026 to participate in the International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power and strengthen cooperation with Korean counterparts.

Organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in cooperation with the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, and hosted by the Government of the Republic of Korea, the conference takes place in Incheon from 27 to 29 October. It brings together ministers, policymakers and experts to discuss nuclear power’s contribution to clean energy, energy security and sustainable development.

Al Kaabi is also participating in a panel session entitled “Effective Regulation: Safety, Security, Non-Proliferation, and Harmonisation", where he highlights the UAE’s regulatory experience and the importance of international cooperation, strong national capabilities and transparency in supporting the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Al Kaabi said, “The UAE’s experience demonstrates the importance of a robust and independent regulatory framework, supported by international cooperation and investment in national capabilities. Through this conference, we are sharing our experience and contributing to dialogue on effective regulation and emerging nuclear technologies.”

The visit includes meetings with the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC), the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety (KINS) and the Korea Institute of Nuclear Non-proliferation and Control (KINAC). Discussions focus on nuclear safety and security, safeguards, export controls, small modular reactors and artificial intelligence in regulatory activities, alongside technical exchanges and capacity building.

In addition, the visit marks 15 years of regulatory cooperation between FANR and the NSSC, reflecting a longstanding partnership in nuclear safety, security and safeguards. This cooperation continues to support knowledge exchange, strengthen regulatory capabilities and advance both countries’ commitment to the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The delegation is also scheduled to visit the Yonsei Heavy Ion Therapy Center to exchange knowledge on regulatory oversight and radiation protection in advanced medical applications.

The visit reflects FANR’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships, sharing regulatory expertise and upholding the highest standards of nuclear safety, security and non-proliferation.