Chairman of National Media Authority leads UAE delegation to 29th GCC Information Ministers' Meeting in Bahrain

MANAMA, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA), led the UAE delegation to the 29th Meeting of GCC Information Ministers, held today in Bahrain with the participation of information ministers from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen Gulf media integration and coordination among member states, including aligning efforts and facilitating the exchange of expertise and content. Discussions also covered progress in implementing the Strategic Plan for Joint Media Cooperation 2023–2030.

Participants reviewed proposals submitted by member states and the GCC General Secretariat, along with the annual reports of the GCC Joint Programme Production Institution and the Gulf Radio and TV Organisation, as part of efforts to advance joint media cooperation and develop its institutions and programmes.

Al Hamed stressed that strengthening Gulf media integration is a strategic necessity to reinforce unity, safeguard common interests and preserve the GCC states' achievements amid geopolitical developments in the region.

He said the media's ability to shape public awareness and influence public discourse makes it an essential partner in addressing challenges, keeping pace with rapid changes in the digital environment and delivering credible, professional content that reflects the region's shared destiny and the aspirations of its peoples.

Al Hamed described the 29th meeting as an important opportunity to advance media cooperation and improve coordination among member states, strengthening the effectiveness of joint Gulf action and its ability to respond to rapid changes in the media landscape.

He emphasised the importance of moving beyond coordinating positions towards integrating efforts through common standards for media content, greater exchange of digital content and expertise, enhanced media dialogue programmes and effective regional and international partnerships.

He also called for coordinated efforts to counter disinformation and digital practices aimed at undermining trust among Gulf societies.

Al Hamed stressed that the current period requires translating Gulf consensus into practical initiatives and clearly defined implementation programmes, supported by specific responsibilities and effective follow-up mechanisms.

Such an approach, he said, would ensure sustainable cooperation, deliver tangible results and strengthen the GCC states' ability to protect their common interests while promoting professional and responsible media.

Al Hamed said, "The UAE believes that the media is one of the foremost lines of defence of national security, and that joint Gulf action must move from coordinating positions to unifying efforts, and from reacting to developments to anticipating them. Media cooperation does not mean identical messages, but rather clarity on shared principles and complementary roles."

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Bahrain's leadership, government and people for hosting the meeting and for their warm welcome and generous hospitality.

Al Hamed also commended the GCC General Secretariat's efforts to support joint media cooperation, expressing hope that the meeting's outcomes would broaden cooperation and consolidate Gulf media integration.

The UAE delegation included Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, NMA Secretary-General; and Maitha Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of NMA's Media Regulation Sector.

The meeting also explored opportunities for media cooperation with Arab countries and the wider international community, including a proposal to organise a GCC-Egypt Media Forum, further develop the Gulf Media Dialogues Programme and strengthen partnerships with brotherly and friendly countries.