Inaugural Forbes Middle East Family Business Summit kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural Forbes Middle East Family Business Summit opened in Abu Dhabi today, presented by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). Held over two days under the theme “Where Generations Build Tomorrow,” the summit features more than 60 speakers and is expected to attract around 3,000 participants.

The first day of the summit, held at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, Saadiyat Island, under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, brought together senior government officials and family business leaders, including Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Acting Undersecretary, Ministry of Economy and Tourism; Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee for Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX); and Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Also participating on the first day were Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Chief Executive Officer, Registration Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM); Khaled Alfahim, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC), Board Member, Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Board Member, Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre; Dr. Ahmed Abdulrahman Albanna, Chairman, The Emirates Family Office Association; and Futoon Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Personal, Business, Wealth and Privileged Client Banking Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, alongside family business leaders, investors and experts.

The first day featured an awards ceremony honouring companies recognised on Forbes Middle East’s Top Arab Family Businesses 2026 list, in recognition of their economic contributions and role in strengthening business continuity and intergenerational succession.

Futoon Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Personal, Business, Wealth and Privileged Client Banking Group, at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) said: “The Forbes Middle East Family Business Summit represents a strategic platform that convenes business owners and decision-makers to exchange insights and perspectives on the future of family enterprises, recognising their vital role in driving economic growth and strengthening the region’s competitiveness.

Our participation in this summit reflects FAB’s commitment to empowering family businesses and supporting their evolving ambitions. We believe that the enduring success of family businesses depends on a long-term strategic vision that balances the preservation of family heritage with the pursuit of innovation and the ability to navigate a dynamic and evolving economy.

She added “With this vision, FAB continues to play a pivotal role as a trusted financial partner, enabling families and entrepreneurs to capitalise on emerging opportunities and create a sustainable legacy that will have a lasting impact on generations to come.”

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said: “At Forbes Middle East, we believe our role goes beyond highlighting success stories to bringing together the people behind them and creating opportunities for dialogue and collaboration. We launched the Family Business Summit as a platform where the experience of established generations meets the perspectives of emerging leaders, enabling discussions on the transformations shaping the future of family enterprises and their role in the economy.

“We chose Abu Dhabi to host the inaugural edition for its attractive economic and investment environment and the influential presence of family businesses. We look forward to establishing the summit as an annual gathering of leading business families, policymakers and investors, fostering new partnerships and strengthening the continuity of family enterprises across generations.”

The first day’s discussions highlighted the role of family enterprises in driving economic growth and strengthening private-sector competitiveness, alongside Abu Dhabi’s advantages as a global destination for family capital and long-term investment. Sessions also explored stronger governance and leadership succession planning, the use of artificial intelligence and data in business and investment management, and the growing role of women in family enterprise leadership.

Participants examined approaches to building institutional family offices, managing investment portfolios and diversifying businesses, alongside strategic options involving acquisitions, partnerships and international expansion. Discussions also addressed initial public offerings, exits and attracting strategic investors, as well as investment opportunities in water security and climate resilience and the role of innovative solutions in generating financial returns and sustainable social impact.

The Successors Forum, running across both days of the summit, highlighted the readiness of the next generation to assume leadership and ownership responsibilities in family enterprises, alongside the challenges of managing family relationships, protecting reputation and navigating technological transformation.

The summit’s second day, October 29, is scheduled to feature the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Forbes Middle East and the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, aimed at strengthening Abu Dhabi’s family business ecosystem and supporting its international presence through joint media initiatives and activities.

The summit continues on Thursday, October 29, with The Successors Forum exploring family wealth management strategies and capital allocation, including the role of holding companies, family offices and investment portfolios in growing and preserving wealth across generations. Discussions will also examine the importance of financial literacy in preparing next-generation leaders for ownership and investment responsibilities.

Forum sessions will further explore building an enduring institutional legacy through talent development and strengthening the ability of family enterprises to sustain growth. Discussions will also address the next generation’s responsibility to protect family reputation and standing, manage media and digital visibility, and balance influence, privacy and accountability.

The summit is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, presented by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Family Business Council and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) as strategic partners. Other partners include EFG Hermes, ADGM Academy, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Hub71, The Emirates Family Office Association, European Business Council and Pearl Initiative.