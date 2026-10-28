Mansoor bin Mohammed honours winners of 10th Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, honoured the winners of the 10th Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award.

Organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, the Award recognised 11 winners for their pioneering initiatives and contributions to advancing the Arabic language across education, technology, media, culture, language policy and other fields.

The 10th edition marks a decade of recognising and supporting individuals and institutions dedicated to strengthening the role of Arabic, preserving its rich cultural heritage and ensuring its continued development in line with advances in knowledge and technology. The Award reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to reinforce the position of Arabic as a language of knowledge, creativity and innovation.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The Arabic language is a fundamental pillar of our national identity and cultural heritage. Preserving its position requires continued efforts to develop the tools that support its growth, expand its use and strengthen its role as a language of knowledge, creativity and innovation.”

His Highness added: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to advance Arabic and broaden its use across various fields. Over the past ten editions, the Award has recognised pioneering ideas and initiatives that demonstrate the language’s ability to keep pace with a rapidly changing world and contribute to shaping the future.

“We are proud of this year’s winners and their contributions to developing innovative approaches to Arabic language education and harnessing modern technologies to support its advancement. We hope these initiatives will inspire future generations and encourage further innovation that expands the use of Arabic across different aspects of life.”

A Decade of Achievement

Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, said: “The 10th edition represents an important milestone in the Award’s journey. Over the past decade, it has established itself as a platform for recognising creativity and excellence in the Arabic language, encouraging individuals and institutions to develop initiatives that broaden its reach and strengthen its relevance.”

He added: “As we begin the next decade, we remain committed to building on these achievements, expanding participation and encouraging projects that preserve the rich heritage of Arabic while harnessing innovation and technology to support its future.”

Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, said: “This year’s winners reflect the diverse efforts being made to advance and support Arabic, spanning education, media, culture, technology and language planning. We will continue to attract outstanding initiatives from around the world and strengthen the Award’s position as a global platform for recognising exceptional contributions to the Arabic language.”

10th Edition Winners

In the Education category, the UAE Ministry of Education’s ‘Baseline Assessment’ won the award for Best Initiative for Teaching and Learning Arabic in Early Education, while Yemen’s ‘Funoon Al Fus’ha’ initiative received the award for Best Initiative for Teaching Arabic in School Education (Grades 1 to 12).

In the Technology and the Use of Artificial Intelligence category, ‘SARD’ (Screening Arabic Reading Difficulties), developed by the Zai Centre at Zayed University, won the award for Best Smart Application for the Arabic Language, its Dissemination, and Uses of Artificial Intelligence. Egypt’s ‘Mizan’, an Arabic morphological pattern analyser, received the award for Best Initiative for the Technical Processing of the Arabic Language.

In the Media and Communication category, Bulbul Magazine, a science and culture magazine for children from the United States, won the award for Best Initiative to Serve the Arabic Language in the Media. The ‘Azraq Platform’, developed by the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation in Jordan, received the award for Best Work in Arabic Language in Electronic Media and Social Media Channels.

In the Culture, Intellect and Knowledge Society category, Morocco’s ‘Sawt Al Qassam’, an educational anthem initiative, won the award for Best Artistic, Cultural or Intellectual Work to Serve the Arabic Language. ‘Alfa’l Library for Girls’, an initiative of the Alfa’l Cultural Center in Sudan, received the award for Best Initiative to Promote Reading Culture and Knowledge Society.

In the Linguistic Policy, Planning and Arabization category, the ‘Linguistic Security Initiative’, developed by the Arabic Language Centre at the Abu Dhabi Police College in the UAE, won the award for Best Language Policy and Planning Initiative. ‘Ta’allam Muf’am bil Laeb’, published by Dar Al-Tarbawiyoun for Publishing and Distribution in Saudi Arabia, received the award for Best Project of Localization or Translation.

British Arabist, historian and translator Tim Mackintosh-Smith was honoured with the Distinguished Global Personality Award in recognition of his contributions to the study of Arabic, Arab history and travel literature. Through his writing, research and translation, he has helped introduce Arab history and heritage to readers across different cultures.

Each of the 11 winners receives $70,000, bringing the total value of the awards to $770,000. The prizes reflect the Award’s continued commitment to supporting individuals and institutions whose initiatives contribute to advancing Arabic and strengthening its international presence.

Part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award recognises outstanding contributions by individuals and institutions dedicated to advancing and promoting the Arabic language.