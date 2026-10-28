Upgraded Wage Protection System enables instant services, digital salary payments

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE's upgraded Wage Protection System (WPS) enables employers to manage salary payments digitally, eliminating paperwork and the need to visit financial institutions for registration while providing instant access to services.

Launched in December 2025 by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Al Etihad Payments, the upgraded system uses secure application programming interfaces (APIs) to enable real-time data exchange, improving the speed, accuracy and reliability of wage payments.

Al Etihad Payments, the national payments entity owned by the CBUAE, develops and operates the system's central platform, providing direct connectivity between MoHRE and participating financial institutions.

The system is being rolled out progressively through partnerships with seven additional institutions: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, Ajman Bank, Lari Exchange and First Gulf Exchange Centre.

This brings the total number of partners to 17, including Al Ansari Exchange, Lulu Exchange, GCC Exchange, Al Fardan Exchange, Wio Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Maryah Community Bank, Habib Bank AG Zurich, e& Group and Botim, extending access to digital wage payment services.

The WPS covers more than 99% of private-sector workers, with average monthly wage transfers of AED37 billion, supporting transparency and stability in the UAE labour market.

Dalal Al Shehhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, said the upgraded system has evolved from a wage payment compliance mechanism into an integrated digital financial platform that provides reliable labour market data.

She said the initiative strengthens social and insurance protection, advances financial inclusion and reduces bureaucracy through artificial intelligence and digital financial governance, supporting the objectives of We the UAE 2031.

Dr. Tareq Al Hawi, Chief Operating Officer of Al Etihad Payments, said the platform reflects continued progress in the UAE's digital financial infrastructure and the importance of integrating government entities and financial institutions within a unified, secure operational framework.

He highlighted its role in accelerating salary processing, improving data integration and accurately tracking wage transfers to ensure workers receive their salaries on time, in accordance with the highest standards of transparency and protection.

Futoon Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Personal, Business, Wealth and Privileged Client Banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank, said the upgraded system improves employers' experience and wage management efficiency through closer integration between government entities and financial institutions.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said direct digital connectivity simplifies procedures and enhances the efficiency and reliability of salary payments.

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Islamic Bank, said the bank's participation reflects its responsibility as a banking partner whose role extends beyond processing transactions to providing practical solutions for businesses and workers, consistent with Islamic banking principles of transparency, fairness and responsibility.

He added that continued collaboration would simplify procedures, accelerate payments and provide a smoother experience, supporting labour market stability and a more resilient and sustainable economy.

Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, said secure digital payment channels streamline wage administration, advance financial inclusion and improve transparency and operational efficiency, supporting We the UAE 2031 and the country's position as a global centre for innovation and digital services.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said the bank's participation supports digital transformation and financial inclusion through more efficient and reliable banking solutions, helping employers process salaries efficiently and ensuring workers receive their wages on time.

Fouad Abbas Darwish Lari, Chief Executive Officer of Lari Exchange, said direct integration with the central platform improves salary processing and data management while extending reliable digital wage services to more employers and workers.

Mohammed Al Otaibi of First Gulf Exchange Centre said employers can register through a secure digital link, create confidential login credentials and establish individual profiles. The exchange centre then reviews, verifies and approves the submitted information in accordance with established procedures.