Rabdan Security & Defence Institute to host Middle East Defence Conference on 19 November in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Rabdan Security and Defence Institute (RSDI), Rabdan Academy's think tank specialising in security and defence studies, has announced that it will host the Middle East Defence Conference 2026 on 19 November 2026, at Rabdan Academy in Abu Dhabi. The conference will bring together senior military leaders, international experts, researchers, and security and defence specialists.

The conference aims to examine the strategic transformations brought about by drones in modern warfare and their implications for national security, defence capabilities, and the defence industry across the Gulf region, amid rapid technological advances and the expanding use of drones in conventional and unconventional military operations.

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said: “Drones are no longer merely a supporting military capability. They have become a significant factor in reshaping the nature of warfare, the balance of power, and national security requirements. These developments require countries to reassess their defence strategies, strengthen their ability to protect critical infrastructure, and advance their defence industries and technologies to keep pace with evolving threats.”

He added: “The Middle East Defence Conference provides a strategic platform that brings together military, academic, and industry expertise to examine these developments from an integrated perspective, encompassing the future of military operations, national resilience, and industrial capabilities. Through the Rabdan Security and Defence Institute, we are committed to advancing specialised dialogue and delivering research-driven insights that support decisionmakers and strengthen preparedness for future security and defence challenges.”

Dr Naji Al Seiari, Dean of Faculty and Research and Innovation Division Director at Rabdan Academy, emphasised the importance of the conference in strengthening collaboration between academic research, military expertise and practical applications. He noted that the rapid transformation of modern warfare, particularly the growing use of drones, calls for specialised research that goes beyond monitoring technological developments to examining their strategic and operational implications.

Dr Al Seiari added: “Through the Rabdan Security and Defence Institute, we are directing our research and analysis towards priority issues facing the region, while strengthening collaboration with experts and specialised institutions to produce research that contributes to the development of defence policies and capabilities. This conference reflects our commitment to connecting academic research with the needs of the sector and translating its findings into practical insights and recommendations that support decisionmakers.”

The conference will feature three main panel discussions. The first, titled ‘Future Warfare – Drone Lessons from Conventional and Unconventional Conflict’, will examine how unmanned systems are transforming military operations, lessons learned from recent conflicts, and their implications for military doctrine, operational planning, and defence capability development.

The second panel, titled ‘National Resilience - Defending Against the Drone Threat’, will focus on strengthening national capabilities to respond to evolving aerial threats, protecting communities and critical infrastructure, and developing detection, interception, and defence systems. It will also address the importance of institutional coordination and cooperation in strengthening national resilience.

The third panel, titled ‘Defence Industry and Technology – Procurement, Production, and Disrupting the Supply Chain,’ will examine the future of the defence industry amid the rapid proliferation of drone technologies. Discussions will explore opportunities to develop production capabilities, local manufacturing, and industrial partnerships, alongside supply chain challenges and the risks of sensitive technologies reaching illicit actors.

The conference will also feature the launch of the BLUF Research Report on Key Findings and Strategic Conclusions, presented by Dr Jack Harding, Interim manager of Rabdan Security & Defence Institute, alongside a student presentation as part of the programme, reflecting the Institute's commitment to connecting academic knowledge with contemporary security and defence issues.

The conference forms part of the Rabdan Security and Defence Institute's efforts to advance strategic research and analysis and provide a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange among military leaders, experts, academic and research institutions, and security and defence stakeholders. These efforts aim to enrich discussions on the transformations shaping the defence sector and anticipate emerging challenges and opportunities across the Gulf region.