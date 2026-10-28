Hamdan bin Zayed calls for stronger governance, sustainable humanitarian action at ERC board meeting

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), chaired a meeting of the ERC Board of Directors today at Al Seef Palace to review institutional performance and strengthen the sustainability of its humanitarian operations.

The meeting, attended by Khalid Abdullah bin Shaiban Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board, and board members, discussed ways to enhance humanitarian, relief and development efforts in the UAE and abroad, alongside institutional, financial and administrative priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the new board members, wishing them success and expressing confidence in their contribution to improving the ERC's performance and humanitarian and community role.

He affirmed that the continued support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been instrumental in the ERC's humanitarian and development achievements and its standing among leading humanitarian organisations regionally and internationally.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said these achievements carry a renewed responsibility to sustain humanitarian efforts and develop programmes addressing the needs of those most affected by crises and disasters, while promoting solidarity and humanitarian cooperation.

He stressed the need to respond to rapid regional and international developments through proactive plans and targeted initiatives that accelerate emergency responses, improve humanitarian interventions and ensure assistance reaches beneficiaries efficiently and transparently.

Sheikh Hamdan called for stronger governance, transparency and accountability, more efficient management of human and financial resources, diversified funding and financial sustainability to ensure the continuity of humanitarian programmes.

He also emphasised improving project monitoring and impact assessment, harnessing digital technologies to streamline procedures and improve services, and expanding strategic partnerships with government entities, the private sector and humanitarian organisations.

Sheikh Hamdan said sustainable humanitarian action must combine emergency assistance with development programmes that improve beneficiaries' quality of life, strengthen their resilience and promote social and economic stability.

He reaffirmed the ERC's commitment to its humanitarian mission, supported by the UAE leadership, benefactors, partners, employees and volunteers.

The Board reviewed reports presented by ERC Secretary-General Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei on humanitarian programmes and institutional development, alongside measures to improve governance, domestic social assistance, digital transformation, cybersecurity and administrative efficiency.

The meeting also examined the ERC's 2026 financial position, sustainable funding, expenditure management and workforce development priorities, including initiatives undertaken with relevant federal authorities.

The board concluded by adopting decisions on the agenda items, reaffirming commitment to institutional efficiency and sustainable humanitarian action.