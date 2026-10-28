13th Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum opens

SHARJAH, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, inaugurated the 13th edition of the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum (SITTF) 2026, on Wednesday morning.

Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the forum is taking place at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

During the opening speech, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, shed light on the forum’s previous editions success in promoting dialogue and the exchange of expertise and perspectives among officials and specialists in the tourism sectors. The forum addresses major global shifts and trends and explores new opportunities for tourism development.

The minister also spoke to the challenges facing the tourism and travel sectors and noted that the UAE sees these challenges as motivation to continue its efforts to build and enhance its preparedness for the future. The UAE has made considerable progress in developing its tourism ecosystem in line with international best practice, and has implemented several national initiatives and strategies to support the growth of the tourism and travel sectors, one of which is the National Tourism Strategy 2031, a vision to see tourism contribute AED 450 billion to GDP, attract AED 100 billion in tourism investment and welcome 40 million hotel guests over the next 4 years.

The Minister of Economy and Tourism spoke about Sharjah's enormous tourism potential. Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Emirate has delivered a distinctive tourism offering. This offering draws on its cultural and historical heritage and natural assets to provide visitors with a wide range of experiences, from visits to museums and historic sites to the many other attractions the Emirate offers.

According to Al Marri, the tourism initiatives in Sharjah are part of the UAE’s wider tourism development story as evidenced by the performance and outcomes at the local, regional and global levels. The travel and tourism sector is projected to contribute AED 251.3bn to the UAE economy in 2025 (up 3% on 2024 and 22.2% on 2019). The UAE ranked 8th globally in international tourist expenditure in 2025 at AED 208.8bn (up 2.9% on 2024 and 24.5% on 2019). By end of 2025, the UAE's total hotel capacity was 216,864 rooms in 1,257 hotels. Hotel revenue increased from AED 44.88bn in 2024 to AED 49.21bn in 2025 (nearly 10% increase). That's a significant increase in revenue on top of the increase in the number of guests and is a clear indication of the success of the strategy in terms of increasing the value of the visitor rather than just the volume of the visitor. The occupancy rate also rose from 78% in 2024 to 80% in 2025.

The minister confirmed that the UAE has recently launched several national initiatives to bring these promotional elements together and improve the overall visitor experience. The most significant are the "Visit UAE" and "UAE Grand Tour" platforms. "Visit UAE" is the first national tourism brand at the federal level and presents the UAE as a single destination where the seven emirates' experiences complement one another. The "UAE Grand Tour" platform offers 14-day national itineraries which cover all seven emirates. This enables visitors to experience a wide variety of destinations and ensures all emirates benefit from tourism activity.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, noted, during his speech, that this edition of the forum comes at a critical time, a time when the global tourism landscape is being reshaped, thereby reinforcing the forum’s position as a strategic platform for formulating visions and anticipating future trends within the sector.

Al Midfa said the forum's current edition focuses on three strategic themes that will shape the future of the travel and tourism industry: industry resilience, education, and tourism innovation. Together, these elements will build the industry's capability, readiness, and sustainability, resulting in a better visitor experience and more competitive, more developed tourism destinations. He closed by saying the forum is a platform for knowledge sharing, bringing together relevant experts and decision-makers from within the country and abroad to discuss these issues and develop practical recommendations that can then be turned into programmes.

At the opening ceremony, Shaikha Al Nuwais, Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, delivered a recorded keynote address on the human dimension of tourism and the value it provides. People connect with the places they visit and open new, diverse horizons for discovering the world. She praised the forum’s three themes, resilience, innovation, and education, noting that they go far beyond travel and tourism. They focus on protecting the destination, supporting local communities, preserving the character of the place, and empowering individuals by providing the confidence and skills to shape the future of the places they love.

The attendees witnessed a panel discussion featuring Sarah Balhif Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), who highlighted the enhancement of the Emirate of Sharjah’s position in business tourism and events. Media personality Ahmed Lootah moderated the session.

At the close of the opening ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi presented the winners of the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum 2026 awards in all categories, as well as the speakers, sponsors and partners. Mleiha National Park was awarded the "Sharjah Sustainability" prize for tourist destinations (Category 1); and the House of Wisdom and Buhais Geological Park took the same prize (Category 2). "Chedi Al Bait" won the "Sharjah Sustainability" prize for hospitality (Category 1) and the Coral Beach Resort Sharjah took the award (Category 2). The "Rihla" team were the winners in the youth projects category of the "Sharjah Tourism Innovation Hackathon".

Following the forum's opening ceremony, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah toured the accompanying exhibition and received detailed presentations on the contributions of the various organizations participating in the forum (both within the UAE and abroad). He visited several pavilions and learned about the range of offerings from organizations in the tourism and travel sector, as well as innovative projects aimed at promoting tourism and travel.

The forum’s opening was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Airport Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Halima Humaid Al Owais, Chairperson of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah; as well as several officials, experts, and representatives from the tourism sector, both from within the country and abroad.