Economic Integration Committee reviews legislation to boost UAE business competitiveness

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Economic Integration Committee, chaired by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, reviewed developments in economic legislation aimed at strengthening the UAE's business competitiveness and supporting its transition towards a knowledge-, innovation- and technology-driven economy.

The meeting, attended by directors-general of local economic departments, also reviewed progress in implementing the outcomes and recommendations of its previous meeting.

Bin Touq said the UAE, guided by its leadership, has made significant progress in building a diversified, competitive economy supported by a broad range of economic activities and sectors and a flexible, stable legislative framework.

He said these foundations enable the national economy to adapt to global developments, sustain growth and strengthen the UAE's position as an attractive destination for investors, entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide.

Bin Touq highlighted the committee's central role in developing economic legislation and policies, supporting diversification, adopting innovative national initiatives and strengthening coordination between federal and local authorities to align regulations and advance sustainable economic development.

The committee also discussed new mechanisms to strengthen oversight of Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) and improve assessment tools, supporting regulatory measures implemented by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and other authorities.

These mechanisms aim to ensure comprehensive compliance and supervision, support the National Risk Assessment and promote compliance among regulated entities, strengthening the UAE's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing framework.

The committee further emphasised cooperation between economic departments and relevant authorities to develop priority economic clusters, strengthening links among businesses, government entities, academic institutions and research and development centres.

The committee noted greater integration would facilitate access to economic and investment opportunities, increase productivity, accelerate innovation and enhance the competitiveness of national sectors.