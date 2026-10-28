NOMAD Abu Dhabi unveils expanded programme for second edition

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- NOMAD Abu Dhabi, presented in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has unveiled an expanded programme for its second edition, taking place from 18th to 22nd November at Terminal 1 of the Old Abu Dhabi Airport, with more than 50 exhibitors from around the world showcasing collectable design, contemporary art, jewellery and craft.

Returning to the venue following its successful inaugural edition in 2025, the fair will feature expanded exhibition spaces, new commissions and site-specific installations reflecting the architectural and historical character of the terminal, which opened in 1982.

The event forms part of DCT Abu Dhabi's efforts to preserve the emirate's architectural heritage, revitalise historic sites and strengthen their role as cultural and artistic destinations.

Four private gates will be transformed into exhibition spaces by international galleries A2Z, Nilufar, Gallery FUMI and Galerie Gastou, alongside other regional and international exhibitors presenting works combining contemporary design with traditional craftsmanship.

An expanded institutional programme in the Departure Hall will feature the House of Artisans, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Design Commission Abu Dhabi and Institut du Monde Arabe (IMA), highlighting traditional crafts and promoting creative and cultural exchange.

Collaborative projects include a site-specific installation developed by the House of Artisans and Paris-based Institut du Monde Arabe, as well as Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council's collaboration with SUPER LOOP, featuring contemporary designs inspired by traditional Emirati Talli weaving.

The programme also includes talks, panel discussions and specialised workshops bringing together artists, designers and architects from the UAE and abroad to explore design, architecture, craftsmanship and contemporary creativity.

Nicolas Bellavance-Lecompte, NOMAD Co-founder and Director, said the second edition aims to deliver a more layered experience by making greater use of the building's architectural spaces through commissions and site-specific interventions connected to the region's history and material culture.

This year's programme extends beyond the airport through a new partnership with ERTH Abu Dhabi, which will host cultural gatherings bringing together artists, designers and collectors, alongside a collaboration with Public Art Abu Dhabi featuring artistic installations and performances during the fair.

Through its second edition, NOMAD Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen the emirate's position as a centre for cultural and creative exchange, bringing together contemporary art, design and traditional craftsmanship while celebrating Abu Dhabi's architectural and cultural identity.