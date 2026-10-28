UAE to compete in Asia-Pacific Amateur Golf Championship in New Zealand

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE golfers Rayan Ahmed and Jonathan Selvaraj will compete in the 17th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, which begins tomorrow in Auckland, New Zealand, with 120 players from 40 countries taking part.

The Emirates Golf Federation said the participation aims to develop its players' competitive experience and prepare them for future international events.

Abdullah Al Hashemi, Vice-President of the Asian Golf Federation, will help oversee the championship alongside the federation's leadership.

The four-round tournament concludes on 1st November, with a cut after 36 holes. The winner will earn invitations to the 2027 Masters Tournament and the 155th Open Championship.