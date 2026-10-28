Seatrade Maritime, DP World to host inaugural Seatrade Maritime UAE Summit in Dubai

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Over 250 senior maritime leaders will gather in Dubai on Thursday, 12 November 2026 for the inaugural Seatrade Maritime UAE Summit, held by Seatrade Maritime with host partner DP World, as geopolitical disruption across the region has placed resilience at the top of the industry agenda.

Held under the theme, “Navigating the Future: The UAE and the New Era of Global Maritime Leadership”, the Summit has been curated for senior maritime stakeholders who are setting, shaping and defining the next chapter of the global shipping industry and the UAE’s maritime landscape. This includes a keynote address from Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and panel discussions featuring senior representatives from DP World, Menon Economics, DNV, Maersk, Tristar, Oldendorff, Emirates Shipping Line and other leading organisations.

The event comes at a defining moment for the region’s maritime sector. Strategically located at the crossroads of East-West trade routes, the UAE plays a central role in connecting Asia, Europe and Africa, supported by world-class ports, advanced logistics infrastructure, a globally connected business environment and sustained investment in maritime innovation. The Summit will examine how the industry can build on these strengths as trade patterns continue to shift.

A central highlight of the Summit will be the launch of the Menon Economics & DNV Leading Maritime Cities report, offering fresh insight into the competitiveness, performance and positioning of maritime centres around the world. The report launch provides a fitting backdrop for discussions in Dubai, a city that continues to build its reputation through scale, connectivity, ambition and its ability to convene global industry leaders.

The agenda will focus on three core areas: Global Trends, exploring developments in trade flows, decarbonisation and digitalisation; Resilience, examining how owners, operators and regulators have kept trade moving through recent regional disruption and the operational preparedness and leadership required to sustain world-class performance in a shifting global environment; and Innovation in Maritime Operations, spotlighting practical, case study-led examples of measurable progress and high performance across the industry.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation said, “Dubai has always been a meeting point between East and West, but its strength has never been defined by geography or infrastructure alone. It lies in our ability to connect markets, align institutions and work across borders to keep trade moving. The disruptions to regional shipping routes this year put that ability to the test. Dubai’s response demonstrated the importance of coordinated action – bringing together government authorities, logistics operators, and regional partners to find practical solutions and maintain the flow of trade. The challenges facing global maritime trade cannot be addressed by any one port, operator or government acting alone. They require the kind of cooperation that Dubai has long championed, and that we must continue to strengthen together. That is why it matters that this conversation is happening in Dubai, and that it is happening now, while the decisions about what comes next are still to be made.”

Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, added: “When regional disruption tested supply chains, Dubai kept trade moving. That resilience is the result of long-term investment and the UAE’s clear ambition to lead the future of logistics and maritime connectivity. For cargo owners, shipping lines and investors, the lesson is that resilience is built through connected infrastructure, collaboration and the ability to adapt quickly. Through our partnership with Seatrade Maritime, we look forward to welcoming leaders from across the sector to Dubai to exchange practical insight, strengthen partnerships and advance the conversations that will drive resilience, innovation and sustainable growth.”

“Seatrade Maritime UAE Summit has been created to bring together the senior leaders shaping the future of maritime at a moment of profound change for the sector,” said Chris Morley, Group Director, Seatrade Maritime, part of Informa Markets.

“The UAE is a natural home for these conversations. Its strategic location, advanced maritime infrastructure and growing influence across global trade make it one of the most important hubs for industry dialogue, investment and innovation. By anchoring the programme around the launch of the 2026 Menon Leading Maritime Cities Report, the summit will provide a timely platform for informed discussion on the trends, challenges and opportunities defining the next era of maritime leadership.”