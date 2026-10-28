Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Ahmed bin Saeed as recipient of Dubai-it Award

DUABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, as the recipient of the Dubai-it Award, in recognition of his leadership in developing one of the world’s largest and most integrated aviation systems, which has achieved continuous growth across its various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “In recognition of his exceptional leadership in transforming Dubai’s aviation sector and establishing the emirate as one of the world’s leading aviation hubs, we are presenting the Dubai-it Award to H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Under his leadership, Dubai’s aviation sector has achieved extraordinary growth. Emirates’ fleet has expanded nearly 139-fold and its destination network 76-fold, while flydubai has grown rapidly.”

He added, “Dubai International Airport welcomed a record 95.2 million passengers in a single year, setting a world record for international passenger traffic. From a sandy runway and two leased aircraft to a global aviation hub, Dubai’s remarkable journey captures the true spirit of Dubai-it and reflects the exceptional leadership of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed and his team.”

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum led the continuous development of Dubai’s aviation sector. He worked on building an integrated portfolio comprising major aviation companies and projects, whose economic impact is estimated at more than AED400 billion, making the aviation system one of the main pillars of growth for Dubai’s economy, trade, tourism and business, and strengthening its global standing.

This growth included exceptional expansion in Emirates Airline’s operations, with its fleet growing to 139 times its original size and its destination network expanding to more than 76 times its original reach, in addition to the growth achieved by flydubai in the number of its destinations and its economic impact, which strengthened Dubai’s air connectivity with global markets.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum also oversaw the continued development of Dubai’s airports, with Dubai International Airport connecting the city to 291 destinations via 108 international airlines. It received 95.2 million passengers in a single year in 2025, the highest annual number of international passengers recorded by any airport in history, reflecting the efficiency of its infrastructure and Dubai’s ability to absorb growing demand for transport services.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, “The strength of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum’s approach lies in his ability to manage the growth of an entire sector, connecting companies and projects so that each achievement makes the next possible. He has made aviation a driving force for Dubai’s economy, expanding trade and tourism and strengthening the city’s ability to attract businesses, investment and talent. His impact reaches beyond a sector to shape the future of an entire city.”

He added, “Recognising H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed with the Dubai-it Award honours a career that has translated Dubai’s vision into global institutions and built capabilities that continually create new opportunities for growth. His achievements demonstrate the depth of this philosophy: building a system that sustains extraordinary results and delivers successive advances in performance, quality and economic impact. The greatest success is to make everything you build a foundation for greater ambition.”

The achievements of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum embody the Dubai-it philosophy: delivering exceptional results in record time and to a high standard. What has been achieved in Dubai’s aviation sector represents the world’s largest integrated aviation development project, one that continues to grow, connects Dubai to the world, and delivers exceptional economic impact.

The award recognises His Highness’ leadership in building integrated systems that deliver sustainable growth and strengthen Dubai’s global competitiveness, extending well beyond the management of individual institutions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Dubai-it initiative to embody Dubai’s philosophy of work and its development model, which is based on achievement, hard work, and the determination to turn ambitions into tangible achievements in record time.

The initiative aims to entrench a culture of achievement in institutions and companies and to turn Dubai’s philosophy of work into a sustainable institutional approach based on speed, excellence, and impact.

Launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai-it Award is an annual award honouring those who have delivered in line with Dubai’s philosophy of work and achieved the true meaning of “Dubai-it”: accomplishing something extraordinary with mastery and excellence, in record time.

The award targets individuals, projects, institutions and companies that have contributed to turning ideas and ambitions into tangible achievements and results, and embodying Dubai’s philosophy of work through actions and projects with a clear impact.