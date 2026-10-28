President, VPs offer condolences to King of Spain, families of victims, Spanish people over train collision in Toledo

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolences to His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain; the families of the victims and the Spanish people over a collision between two trains in Toledo province, central Spain, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

His Highness also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages of condolence to King Felipe VI, the families of the victims and the Spanish people.