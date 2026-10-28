Joint Statement by Prime Minister Mark Carney and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on the occasion of the visit of His Highness to Ottawa

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, received H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, accompanied by senior ministers, in Ottawa on 26-27 October, 2026, during His Highness's first official visit to Canada.

Following the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024, the visit marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Canada-UAE relations and reflects the shared ambition of both nations to elevate their bilateral relationship to a new level of strategic cooperation.

Building on Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2025, both leaders reviewed progress across a broad range of priority areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, energy, advanced technology and artificial intelligence, infrastructure, telecommunications, space, food and water security, critical minerals, and international cooperation.

In recognition of the strategic value of working together to address shared challenges and seize emerging opportunities, both nations agreed to elevate Canada-UAE relations to a Strategic Partnership.

Reflecting both countries' commitment to international peace, security, economic openness, innovation, effective multilateralism, and sustainable development, the Strategic Partnership provides a framework to deepen cooperation across key priority areas, including diplomacy, trade and investment, energy and critical minerals, defence and security, advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, international assistance, education, and people-to-people ties. The Strategic Partnership will provide a mechanism for regular dialogue and coordination between both governments to support long-term collaboration and to identify new opportunities to advance mutual interests.

Trade and Economic Relations

The leaders highlighted the historic achievement of concluding negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in just 47 days, on July 24, 2026, and witnessed the signing of the agreement during the visit.

They welcomed the continued growth of bilateral trade and economic relations, noting that bilateral merchandise trade reached approximately CAD $3.5 billion in 2025, representing significant growth over the previous year.

The leaders underscored their shared commitment to advancing bilateral economic cooperation, strengthening supply chains, increasing investment flows, enhancing private-sector engagement, reducing unnecessary trade barriers, and improving access to each other's markets. They noted that the CEPA reflects a shared commitment to creating new opportunities for businesses, workers, investors, and entrepreneurs in both countries.

They further underscored the importance of open, predictable, and rules-based trade and reaffirmed their intention to strengthen commercial ties in strategic sectors including transportation, logistics, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, critical minerals, agriculture, life sciences, energy, and digital technologies.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to unlocking the full potential of the CEPA and committed to close cooperation to ensure respect for the right of each Party to regulate in areas of national importance, including national security, energy, and culture.

Building on the expansion of the bilateral air transport agreement in 2025, the leaders underscored the importance of air connectivity to support people-to-people exchanges, tourism, trade, investment, and business links.

The leaders acknowledged that the economic partnerships announced during the visit will further strengthen the Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting economic cooperation in key sectors and diversifying global supply chains.

Investment Cooperation

Recognizing the growing importance of bilateral investment as a pillar of the Strategic Partnership, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing implementation of the Canada-UAE Investment Framework and the UAE’s commitment to facilitate up to CAD $70 billion in strategic investment opportunities in Canada.

Building on the momentum generated by the inaugural Canada Investment Summit, the leaders welcomed enhanced cooperation between Canadian and Emirati investors, financial institutions, pension funds, development finance institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Abu Dhabi Chamber signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Invest in Canada to strengthen business collaboration, facilitate two-way investment flows, identify new commercial opportunities, and support greater private-sector engagement between both countries.

Both sides committed to strengthening cooperation among leading financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and investment platforms. In this context, Canada welcomed the planned investment engagement mission to be led by the Minister of Finance to the United Arab Emirates, accompanied by senior representatives of major Canadian pension funds and financial institutions.

The leaders also highlighted the importance of major investment and business platforms, including the Canada Investment Summit, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADIPEC, and future bilateral business forums, as vehicles for facilitating long-term commercial partnerships and investment opportunities.

DP World is helping strengthen Canada’s supply chains by collaborating with partners and investing in the infrastructure, technology and integrated logistics capabilities that make trade more reliable, resilient and competitive. Arctic Gateway Group, CentrePort Canada Inc. , and DP World in Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to pursue strategic trade growth opportunities. This agreement focuses on port operations, logistics services, and the potential development of an integrated transportation corridor linking the Port of Churchill, the Hudson Bay Railway, CentrePort Canada, and DP World's global logistics network.

Defence Cooperation

The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation in response to an increasingly complex international security environment characterised by regional instability, emerging technological threats, cyber risks, supply chain vulnerabilities, and challenges to maritime security. The leaders also acknowledged the strategic importance of secure maritime trade routes, freedom of navigation, and resilient global supply chains to international security and economic prosperity.

Recognizing the importance of collective efforts to preserve regional and international peace, security, and stability; the leaders welcomed the conclusion of the Canada-UAE Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation that expands defence engagement across a range of priority areas, including joint exercises, cybersecurity, information sharing, digital transformation, and professional military exchanges.

This Memorandum of Understanding also establishes a Joint Military Committee to advance strategic dialogue, strengthen military-to-military engagement, and support implementation of shared defence objectives.

The leaders further confirmed ongoing efforts to facilitate cooperation between Canada's defence innovation ecosystem and the UAE's advanced defence industrial sector, including collaboration involving the UAE's EDGE model and Canadian research, development, and industrial capabilities. They also encouraged greater defence industry business-to-business partnerships.

Against a backdrop of evolving global threats, rapid technological change, and growing geopolitical complexity, both nations recognized that close coordination and collective action are essential to advancing security, stability, and prosperity at home and abroad.

Public Safety and Security Cooperation

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the rule of law and to ensuring that criminals cannot exploit international borders to evade justice. Canada and the United Arab Emirates also expressed their intention to launch the negotiation of a bilateral extradition treaty and a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to strengthen cooperation in criminal justice matters and support efforts to combat international crime.

Energy and Critical Minerals Cooperation

The leaders underscored the strategic importance of the Canada-UAE energy partnership in strengthening global energy security, promoting sustainable economic growth, enhancing supply-chain resilience, and advancing an orderly and pragmatic energy transition.

To advance this cooperation, Masdar signed an Energy Cooperation Arrangement with Natural Resources Canada, establishing a framework to facilitate investment in Canada’s renewable energy and energy storage sectors.

The Arrangement will enable Masdar to explore investment opportunities in partnership with Canadian companies and investors, while strengthening bilateral cooperation on renewable energy policy and investment.

The leaders welcomed the growing partnership between Canadian and Emirati companies and recognized the complementary strengths of both countries in conventional and next-generation energy systems.

They welcomed the strong interest of UAE investors in Canadian LNG opportunities and associated infrastructure projects and noted the potential for significant investment supporting LNG export facilities and related midstream infrastructure.

The leaders further highlighted opportunities for collaboration in wind energy, clean electricity, hydrogen, natural gas and LNG infrastructure, carbon management technologies, energy innovation, and other low-carbon energy solutions, including partnerships among industry, research institutions, investors, and governments.

The leaders further welcomed growing interest by UAE entities in Canada's world-class critical minerals sector and committed to exploring mutually beneficial partnerships that support responsible resource development, innovation, supply-chain resilience, environmental stewardship, and sustainable economic opportunities for local communities.

AI, Space and Technology

The leaders recognize artificial intelligence and advanced technologies as key drivers of innovation, economic growth, productivity, and competitiveness.

Building on their complementary strengths, Canada and the UAE will aim to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced robotics, cloud computing, secure digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and space technologies.

Leveraging Canada's globally recognized research expertise and the UAE's investment capabilities and technological infrastructure, including collaboration between the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute (MILA), Canada and the UAE will seek to accelerate innovation, strengthen talent development, facilitate knowledge exchange, and advance responsible technology governance to advance shared focus on translating scientific advances into tangible solutions.

The leaders also discussed exploring new models of technology diplomacy through secure and resilient digital infrastructure and strengthening the foundations of trusted digital cooperation between the two nations.

These initiatives reflect the growing momentum of Canada-UAE technology cooperation and the shared ambition to build a future-ready innovation partnership.

Water

Water security is essential to economic prosperity, public safety and well-being, peace and stability, and the health and resilience of the planet’s ecosystems. Recognizing this, the leaders underscored the importance of strengthening international cooperation to address global water challenges and advance sustainable water management.

In this context, they highlighted the significance of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal in Abu Dhabi from December 8-10, 2026, as a key opportunity to accelerate progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6. The UAE welcomed Canada’s participation in the event, represented by the Canada Water Agency.

The leaders further emphasized the importance of translating global water commitments into concrete action through strengthened partnerships, innovation, investment, capacity building, and sustainable solutions to improve water resilience. They also noted the opportunity to advance international cooperation on ocean and water governance through the 2027 Our Ocean Conference, to be hosted by Canada.

They also expressed their mutual interest in strengthening bilateral relationships in water management as part of the Strategic Partnership.

Polar Research Cooperation

The UAE, through the Emirates Polar Program (EPP), and Canada, through Polar Knowledge Canada, recognized the importance of scientific research and international cooperation in understanding the cryosphere and its role in the global climate system.

The leaders expressed their mutual interest in strengthening scientific research ties through cooperation in climate research, oceanography, Earth observation, cryosphere science, scientific innovation, and capacity building to enhance knowledge exchange and advance common scientific objectives.

Environment, Agriculture and Food Security

The leaders underscored the strategic importance of strengthening cooperation in agriculture, food security, environmental sustainability, circular economy initiatives, and climate resilience.

They highlighted opportunities to expand trade and investment, diversify food supplies, strengthen agricultural supply chains, improve food corridors, support fertilizer cooperation, and advance agri-food innovation and technology.

The leaders emphasized their shared commitment to sustainable resource management, environmental stewardship, and innovation in climate-resilient and water-efficient agriculture.

They also discussed opportunities for joint development cooperation in third countries to improve agricultural productivity, strengthen food systems, and support sustainable development objectives.

International Cooperation

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to address global challenges and support sustainable development.

They welcomed opportunities to strengthen collaboration on international assistance through innovative partnerships in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, and other developing regions.

Building on their complementary strengths in development finance and sustainable investment, the leaders discussed opportunities for co-financing infrastructure projects, advancing health initiatives, supporting food security, strengthening climate resilience, and promoting responsible critical minerals development.

The leaders welcomed growing cooperation between Canadian and Emirati development finance institutions, including collaboration between FinDev Canada and Alterra, and encouraged further exploration of innovative financing mechanisms capable of mobilizing public and private capital to support sustainable development.

The leaders further discussed trilateral cooperation in areas including sustainable infrastructure, agriculture, health services, critical minerals, capacity building, food security, innovative financing, and economic development. They affirmed that such collaboration would amplify the impact of the Strategic Partnership and contribute to greater resilience and prosperity in partner countries.

To address crises and emerging global challenges, both nations underscored the value of leveraging their expertise, institutions, and international networks to deliver meaningful development outcomes, advance resilience, and support long-term stability.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Global Affairs Canada was signed on Diplomatic Development and Learning to develop joint training programs, educational initiatives, diplomatic learning opportunities, leadership development programming, and enhanced cooperation in diplomacy and international relations.

People-to-People Relations

Beyond these partnerships, Canada and the UAE celebrated the people-to-people ties that underpin their relationship, recognizing that human connections remain at the heart of a strong and enduring bilateral partnership.

Canada and the UAE are committed to expanding cultural, educational, scientific, and professional exchanges; strengthening mobility and connectivity; and promoting cooperation in healthcare, research, and innovation.

More than 60,000 Canadians live in the UAE, including more than 13,000 students, while increasing numbers of Emirati students continue to pursue studies at Canadian institutions. These ties reflect the strength of educational cooperation between the two countries.

Both leaders underscored the strategic importance of investing in youth, supporting academic exchanges, leadership development, professional training, and community engagement initiatives that foster long-term relationships and mutual understanding.

Such initiatives were viewed as an important investment in future generations and in the enduring partnership between both countries.

Tolerance

Both leaders expressed concern that the spread of extremism and extremist ideologies fuel terrorism, violence, and conflict.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to addressing hate speech, extremism, racism, and intolerance through the promotion of tolerance, mutual respect, interreligious dialogue, and intercultural understanding, consistent with the provisions of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2686. Both countries firmly reject extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

Sovereignty and International Law

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and emphasized the importance of international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional stability, international security, protection of civilians, freedom of navigation, and the international legal order. They welcomed continued cooperation in support of international and United Nations efforts to promote peace, security, and stability.

In this respect, they called for an end to the occupation of the three islands of the UAE, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, which constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.