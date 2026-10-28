Run for Impact: Miral unites over 1,500 participants to contribute to safeguarding Arabian Sand Cat

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 1,500 community members came together at Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island for the Run for Impact: Saving the Arabian Sand Cat.

Organised by Miral in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Al Ain Zoo, EllisDon, and ZUBLIN Construction LLC, the purpose-driven event promoted active, healthy lifestyles while raising vital awareness for the UAE’s wildlife and biodiversity conservation.

Participants contributed to raising funds that directly support research and conservation initiatives for the Arabian Sand Cat, reflecting Miral’s commitment to delivering measurable environmental impact in line with the Conservation pillar of IMPACT by Miral.

The run featured 3km, 5km, and 10km race distances designed to engage participants of all ages. Members of the community also enjoyed family-friendly activities hosted by Al Ain Zoo, including Arabian Sand Cat–themed face painting, photo opportunities and trivia challenges with prizes, reinforcing Miral’s dedication to protecting local biodiversity and deepening community ties. The event concluded with an awards ceremony celebrating the top-performing runners.