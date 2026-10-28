Tatweer organises youth debates at Sharjah Parliamentary Summit

SHARJAH, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the "Sharjah Parliamentary Summit" programme, Sharjah Capability Development (Tatweer), in collaboration with the Sharjah Youth Council, organised a series of parliamentary-style youth debates.

This initiative aligns with the foundation’s efforts to cultivate a generation of young leaders capable of engaging in dialogue and debate, to strengthen their critical thinking and analytical skills, and to foster a culture of constructive discourse.

Debates served as a vital interactive platform for participants in the "Sharjah Parliamentary Summit" to exchange views and discuss contemporary issues. Through structured debates, participants were given the opportunity to present their perspectives, construct arguments, cite evidence, and engage with opposing viewpoints—all within an environment that encourages thoughtful reflection and respect for diverse opinions.

The session focused on three key topics: the impact of artificial intelligence on human capabilities and creativity; the relationship between practical skills and academic credentials; and the importance of balancing youth voices with the experience of seasoned professionals in parliamentary work.

Discussions were designed to ground the dialogue in real-world challenges while highlighting the diversity of perspectives on the issues at hand.

The participants were divided into four teams that competed in structured rounds. Each team had a set amount of time to present their arguments and challenge opposing views, a process that helped refine their communication, persuasion, and teamwork skills while ensuring adherence to the principles of organised, respectful dialogue. Following a series of rich and inspiring debates, a vote was held to select the leadership positions for the "Sharjah Parliamentary Summit" programme.

Fatima Aref Al Ali was elected President of the Sharjah Parliamentary Summit, Butti Salem Al Hajri Vice President, Mohammed Ahmed Al Zaabi Secretary, and Hamad Juma Ahmed Rapporteur. This initiative encourages participants to take on leadership and organisational roles, allowing them to apply skills in leadership, teamwork, and accountability.