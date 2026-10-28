UAE affirms importance of de-escalation, diplomatic solutions in region

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In light of the delicate circumstances facing the region, the United Arab Emirates affirmed that dialogue and adherence to international law are essential to addressing the ongoing crises. This reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to resolving disputes through diplomatic and peaceful means.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s call to exercise wisdom and pursue political solutions to help contain tensions, prevent further escalation, safeguard regional security and stability, and promote development and prosperity for the region’s people.

The Ministry emphasised the need to intensify diplomatic efforts and coordinate with regional and international partners to support efforts to resolve crises and strengthen peace and stability, in line with the aspirations of the region’s people for a safer and more prosperous future.