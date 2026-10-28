Emirates Arabian Horse Society National Championship concludes on high note

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society National Championship concluded on Wednesday evening after two days of competition at the Grand Hall of Boudheib Academy, with 253 horses owned by 179 owners from studs across the UAE.

Organised by the society, the championship saw A.S. Aldharab, owned by Sumaya Hussain Mohammad Abdulqader Abbas, claim the gold title in the Stallions Championship. Leandro SBH of Al Jazeera Arabian Horse Stud took silver, while Freyson, owned by Ayesha Salman Muhammad Salman Anwar, secured bronze.

In the Yearling Fillies Championship, JA Ajayeb Aljzeera of Al Jazeera Arabian Horse Stud won gold. Aliya Al Jamal, owned by Ahmed Mohammed Ali Shulaik Al Shemeili, took second place, and Ruby Al Sendian, owned by Tarek Saadaldeen Chaaban, finished third.

Joana Alremas of Al Remas Arabian Horse Stud claimed gold in the Fillies Championship. AD Hind, owned by Salmaa Mohamed Saif bin Sewaif Al Ali, finished second, while II Fatima, owned by Ismail Salem Ismail Ibrahim, took third place.

In the Mares Championship, Gazelle BHM, owned by Ali Ghanem Ali Humaila Al Mazrouei, secured gold. Jamilat Al Hamidiya, owned by Eissa Mohammed Eissa Bushehab Al Suwaidi, came second, while D Rai’aanah of Al Remas Arabian Horse Stud finished third.

AD Julphar, owned by Khaled Abdulla Mohamed Ebrahim Al Shehhi, won gold in the Yearling Colts Championship. S Alrafeeq, owned by Faisal Abdulla Hassan Eisa Al Raeesi, took silver, followed by JA Nile Aljazeera of Al Jazeera Arabian Horse Stud in third place.

In the Colts Championship, Hadif Al Bahya, owned by Shafi Saeed Mohamed Rashed Al Mansoori, claimed gold. B Saif, owned by Mohamed Saeed Hasan Batran Al Hajeri, finished second, while Edwan Mohthab of Mohthab Arabian Horse Stud secured third place.

International judge Emma Maxwell said the championships hosted by the UAE are a global model of competence and organisation. She praised the management of such large numbers of horses and the technical standard reflected in the wide participation of breeders, particularly Emiratis. Maxwell explained that judging panels evaluate horses accurately and fairly, allowing owners to see their strengths and areas for development.

She added that the UAE plays a pivotal role in supporting Arabian horses worldwide through organising championships, launching the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup, and running educational initiatives and specialist lectures that help spread knowledge and build expertise.

Mohammed Abdul Hamid Taha, owner of Jumeirah Arabian Horse Stud, said the support of the nation’s wise leadership has strengthened the UAE’s standing among the leading countries in Arabian horse championships, reflected in the strong turnout of owners and breeders and the high level of competition at the start of the new season.

He noted that participation exceeded 250 horses, while the next National Championship will include more than 500, reflecting the continued growth of the championships and the quality of local Arabian horse production.

He praised the continued progress in organisation, particularly the Rabdan system, which displays results with full transparency and has attracted interest from several countries seeking to adopt it in their own championships.

Furthermore, handler and trainer Abdullah Anwar said the season opened with an outstanding technical and organisational standard, and that the championship gave non-qualified horses an important opportunity to showcase their abilities and qualify for the next stages.

He added that the strength of local breeding makes the competitions more distinctive, and commended the Society’s role in organising championships and the UAE’s efforts to support Arabian horse championships at home and abroad, and praised the Rabdan judging system, which announces results moment by moment, accurately and transparently, making it easier for owners, trainers and handlers to follow the competition.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Society organised the championship as part of its 2026–2027 season programme, in line with its efforts to develop Arabian horse championships, support owners and breeders, and raise organisational standards in line with the highest international standards. These efforts aim to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading hub for Arabian horse events, with the continued support of the nation’s leadership.