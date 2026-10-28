GCC information ministers reaffirm unity, pledge action against media violations

MANAMA, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The ministers of information of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) underscored that the cohesion and solidarity among the GCC states, their leaderships, and their peoples represent a robust pillar for protecting security and stability and safeguarding Gulf achievements.

According to Bahrain News Agency, they stressed that ''Gulf unity is a shared responsibility and a steadfast commitment among our states, the significance of which increases in light of the current circumstances to confront challenges and their repercussions.''

Furthermore, the ministers underlined their categorical rejection of anything that aims to undermine Gulf unity or offend the GCC states, their symbols, and their peoples.

They stressed the importance of intensifying the monitoring and documentation of violations committed across various media outlets and digital platforms, and taking all necessary legal measures to hold the perpetrators accountable by the competent authorities in each state. This will be carried out through the application of national regulations and the relevant Gulf decisions and regulations approved by the GCC states, in accordance with the procedures followed in each state, as per the statement.

The ministers called on media institutions, media professionals, and users of social media platforms to adhere to their responsibilities, ensure accuracy, and obtain information from its official sources, while avoiding the publication or circulation of offensive or misleading content.

They emphasised that the sensitive nature of the current phase necessitates concerted efforts to safeguard Gulf unity, solidify the fraternal ties among the peoples of the GCC states, and support all that fortifies their security and stability.